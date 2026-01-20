A Redeemed Christian Church of God member shared a surprising testimony during a service

A video has gone viral showing a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God sharing a surprising testimony during a church service.

The young man began by thanking God for saving his life from a deadly road accident, a moment that drew applause and prayers from the congregation.

Redeemed churchgoer gives unexpected revelation involving Wizkid's latest hit.

However, the testimony took an unexpected turn when he shifted focus to Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid.

Expressing his gratitude, he praised God for the singer’s latest 2026 release, which he noted was already climbing the music charts.

“I want to thank God that Wizkid has released a song in 2026 and it is now number one. God will bless Wizkid and his family,” he said in the viral video, prompting smiles and laughter from those in attendance.

The video has since sparked discussions online, with many expressing surprise at the unusual, yet heartfelt, connection between faith, personal experience, and music.

Watch the video below:

Redeemed church member turns heads with testimony involving Wizkid.

Wizkid's RCCG fan trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thipha.g.ftg said:

"Nobody kolo reach Wizkid fc😂😂."

dr_panshaq said:

"Wizkid no go even see am...Davido will never let this slide ,you're definitely getting noticed by him."

41ro.ses said:

"Una sure say na brain some people take dy reason something before dem do am 😅😅😅."

nnaemeka_d01 said:

"No be small thing."

luckydamilolaabraham112 said:

"Can’t even blame him but the church that allowed this rubbish."

ayos_fiction said:

"There’s no monopoly on madness. Once you excuse one, you’ve opened the door to all of it. It is well. 😂."

Source: Legit.ng