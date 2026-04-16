Pasuma has reacted to rumours that he is at odds with his colleague, Saheed Osupa, while performing at an event

The two music stars are said to be at the centre of a long-standing supremacy battle, as their feud has lingered for a long time

Fans were impressed with what the singer said about Saheed Osupa, while they hailed him for his wisdom

Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Otedola, aka Pasuma, has reacted to rumours that he is at war with his colleague, Saheed Akorede Okunlola, better known as Saheed Osupa.

There has been an alleged misunderstanding between the two singers for a couple of years, as the rift was said to be linked to a supremacy battle between the two superstars.

Reactions as Pasuma addresses long-standing rift with Saheed Osupa on stage. Photo credit@saheedosupa/@offifialpasuma

Source: Instagram

While performing at a recent event, Pasuma decided to address the rumour publicly and lay it to rest.

While singing, he noted that whatever he says is final on the matter. He explained that he is not fighting with anyone and that he remains in contact with his colleague, Saheed Osupa.

He also added that although they may not meet often, they communicate on the phone. According to him, both of them are busy singers, but that does not stop their communication.

Saheed Osupa's fasn share taske about Pasuma's video. Photo credit@kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Crowd cheers Pasuma over his utterance

Reacting, the crowd appeared impressed with what the music star said about his alleged feud with Saheed Osupa.

They cheered in excitement and hailed him as he continued to thrill them with music. Fans of both singers also expressed happiness that the matter was finally addressed.

They further joked that Pasuma and Saheed Osupa used the long-standing rumour to “cash out” when they were younger.

Here is the Instagram video of Pasuma below:

Pasuma's

Netizens reacted to the video of the singer shared by one of his proteges. They were excited that there is indeed no bad blood between the two legends. Here are comments below:

@omobasanjay1 reacted:

"Complete striker ni man yi seh, complete entertainer no rival. Ride on sunshine."

@big6ix_nature stated:

"God bless you sir, u changed my mood totally this night, God will protect everything around you."

@adekaz_87 stated:

"Lionel Messi of fuji music."

@k.west_85 wrote:

"I will always rate Pasuma ahead the other man, He's so mature and humble."

@bollerg_009 commented:

"When una 2 don use our parents cashouts finish abi. No whalla sha I still love una too regardless.Davido and wizkid is doing the same thing to us too now "

@mrabiodun_01 wrote:

"Pasuma sha, piller of Fuji. May Allah bless him more."

@jaycode_baby shared:

"Osupa made me love Fuji music,Pasuma made me respect Fuji no cap.'

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng