Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, had both his fans and followers in excitement

The former senator announced plans he put in place for the residents of his state, Osun

In a brief statement online, he listed the celebrities who would present for the event

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is set to hold a free concert in Osogbo this Friday.

His announcement sparked excitement among residents following the star-studded lineup for the event.

Gov Adeleke unveils free Friday concert and star-studded lineup. Credit: @adeleke_001

Source: Twitter

The governor revealed that his son, Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as B-Red, will headline the show alongside other music acts from within and outside the state.

The announcement comes shortly after Adeleke appointed his nephew, David Adeleke (Davido), as Head of Youth Mobilisation for his 2026 re-election campaign.

Sharing the news via his X handle on Wednesday, Adeleke wrote:

“Osun, this free Concert is for each and every one of you. I am delighted to have my son @B_RedHKN, his friends in the entertainment industry, and exciting upcoming musical acts from across Osun bringing the vibes home!”

A poster released by the governor listed performers including Peruzzi, CDQ, Fido, Shina Peters, May D, Sinarambo, Peller, and Kolu Wahala, among others.

Describing the concert as inclusive and non-partisan, Adeleke emphasised:

“This Get Out to Vote Concert is for everyone in Osun State, Accord, ADC, APC, LP, PDP, no political divide, just pure Osun energy!”

The event will take place at the Technical Field in Osogbo on Friday, April 24, with free entry for all.

Adeleke urged for full participation, saying: “Come out, groove, and let your voice count!”

The announcement generated buzz online, as political campaigns intensified ahead of the August 8, 2026, governorship election.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music star Davido confirmed his new appointment as the Head of Youth Mobilisation for the campaign council supporting the re-election bid of his uncle, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The singer shared the news of his political role shortly after initial reports began circulating regarding his active involvement in the upcoming gubernatorial campaign.

Nigerian music star Davido confirms appointment as head of youth mobilisation for uncle's re-election bid in Osun state. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official X account to confirm the development, the musician explained his new position while expressing his enthusiasm about taking on the responsibility to ensure a smooth campaign process.

This current campaign role marks another official position for the afrobeats singer, as the Osun state government previously announced his appointment as the Chairman of the newly established Osun Sports Trust Fund in 2025.

Over the years, Davido has been actively involved in the general politics of Nigeria with a specific focus on his state of origin, Osun state.

During the previous governorship campaign in the state, the award-winning hitmaker actively campaigned for his uncle, subsequently celebrating publicly on the internet when Ademola Adeleke emerged victorious.

The 5ive crooner's public support remained consistent in 2024 when he celebrated the governor over the successful completion of a building project situated within the state.

Davido slams fans over P-Square's birthday separation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye and Paul Okoye's renewed feud continued making waves after Peter announced a new birth date separate from his twin brother.

In 2020, Davido slammed people who attended Peter and Paul Okoye's birthday parties separately, saying it hurt him to see the brothers celebrate apart, even though they are twins.

The twins had celebrated their 40th birthday on 19th November 2020 with separate parties attended by family and friends.

Source: Legit.ng