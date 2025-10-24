Peller has joined the group of people sharing their testimonies after attending the Hallelujah Challenge

Nigerian streamer Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has joyfully shared what happened to him after attending the Hallelujah Challenge one night.

In his video, the content creator explained that after attending the program, he played a match on TikTok. Initially, he cancelled his match on the networking app, but when he played again, he received 11 million coins from the viewers.

Peller noted that after cancelling the match, he waited three days before playing again, and the result was amazing.

The content creator mentioned that 100,000 people showed him love and engaged with him on the app.

Peller appreciates Nathaniel Bassey over feat

Peller also took the opportunity to appreciate Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Christian program, who was recently called out by a lady.

Peller expressed his belief that the Hallelujah Challenge was working and prayed that God would bless Nathaniel Bassey for the program.

It should be noted that the 11 million coins received online will be converted into money, with the app taking a 55% commission. This left Peller with over N82 million in just one night.

Recall that many people have been sharing their testimonies of what God has done for them through the program.

Last year, comedian Dele Omowoli shared how his family was granted Canadian visas after presenting their request to God during the program.

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Netizen reacted after seeing the video shared by the streamer. Here are comments below:

@Garvinjeet wrote:

"Omo na to join this hallelujah challenge ooo, abeg when be the next ."one

@Hardebeamphe said:

"For those saying hallelujah challenge doesn’t work! At least that’s peller testifying to the glory of God."

@77Terabyte shared:

"Tomorrow he’ll come out and say he doesn’t know why the Gov. is taxing him much."

@lexmelvis12 said:

"I still know say dem go use the hallelujah challenge chase clout."

@MCARIZONA5 commented:

"$55,000 — that’s ₦82 million in one night! And believe me, many of the people gifting him probably haven’t even eaten tonight."

@samwellsg shared:

"Omo while Mumu people dey dress like their miracle, pastor dey cash out."

@Oluwaphilemon1 wrote:

"Why is he telling us this? Bro keep some things to yourself abeg.How much you go give inside now Wey you talk am?"

Nathaniel Bassey shows off daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nathaniel Bassey shared a video showcasing his “daughter” to the amazement of fans.

In the clip, the young lady was seen showing off what she had learnt as she performed during the Hallelujah Challenge. During her ministration, many were delighted by her inspiring words. Fans were also captivated by the young lady's ministration and showered praises on the gospel singer.

