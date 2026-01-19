FIFA President Gianni Infantino has released a strong statement after the dramatic scenes during the AFCON 2025 final

Infantino, who was in attendance in Rabat, condemned Senegal’s initial boycott over a controversial referee’s decision

The Teranga Lions returned to the pitch after Sadio Mane’s intervention and won thanks to Pape Gueye's strike

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has released a strong statement after the chaotic scenes in the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, January 18, 2025.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Atlas Lions of Morocco clashed in the final of Africa’s most prestigious tournament at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Gianni Infantino criticises Senegal's AFCON 2025 final boycott. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, Pape Gueye’s brilliant strike in the extra time was the difference between the two sides as Senegal claimed a second star and Morocco’s 50-year wait continued.

The final was marred by the Senegalese players walking off the pitch after referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a 97th-minute penalty to Morocco minutes after disallowing Ismaila Sarr’s goal.

Pape Thiaw ordered his players off the pitch in protest and took theQ intervention of Sadio Mane after consulting with Claude Le Roy and El Hadji Diouf to return to the pitch.

Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, and Gueye struck minutes later to win it for Senegal on a dramatic night at the packed stadium in Rabat, as noted by FSF.

Infantino sends message to Senegal

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was in attendance at the final, after which he presented the Golden Boot to Brahim Diaz, who scored five goals at the tournament.

The president of the world football governing body published a statement on his Instagram page congratulating Senegal on their victory and Morocco for hosting a great tournament.

The Italian also expressed strong disdain towards Senegal's conduct, which disrupted the game, and called for strong sanctions against those involved.

“We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members,” he wrote.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport; it is simply not right.

FIFA President sends message to Senegal after AFCON 2025 final chaos. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play. Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk. I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.”

Senegal’s action received mixed reactions. Most African football fans supported their actions, having raised questions over the poor officiating at AFCON, which CAF President Patrice Motsepe acknowledged.

However, a few others condemned the action, claiming it sets a bad precedent for other teams to protest on-pitch decisions by the match officials.

CAF releases statement after AFCON final

Legit.ng reported that CAF published a statement condemning the chaotic scenes at the AFCON 2025 final between Senegal and Morocco.

The African football governing body confirmed that it is reviewing footage and has referred the case to the Ethics and Disciplinary committee.

Source: Legit.ng