Sylvester Madu has shared a video countering claims that he sells okrika clothes and has fallen on hard times

In the clip, the movie star revealed the market where he sources his clothes and also disclosed his location

Fans encouraged him, stating that he should not mind anyone, as he is doing a legitimate business

Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu has addressed claims that he had fallen on hard times and started selling okrika for a living.

A viral video of the actor selling clothes in an area that appeared to be an okrika market surfaced online a few months ago, sparking mixed reactions.

Reactions as actor Sylvester Madu breaks silence on rumour of selling Okrika. Photo credit@sylvestermadu

Source: Instagram

In the clip, he was seen displaying clothes on the floor and calling on people to buy from him.

Speaking in another video shared online, Madu said he would continue his business and that people were free to talk.

Sylvester Madu shares more about his business

He explained that he had travelled to London to purchase goods, which he planned to ship to Nigeria for sale. He added that people who recorded him while he was selling should continue, as he had no intention of stopping.

Actor Sylvester Madu's fans defend over rumour of selling second-hand clothes. Photo credit@sylvestermadu

Source: Instagram

The movie star also showed his location in the video and questioned whether it looked like an okrika market. He appeared to be in a large mall or airport, with people moving around with luggage while others sat and chatted.

Fans react to Sylvester Madu’s video

Reacting, some fans questioned whether critics would feed him and his family, noting that he is engaged in a legitimate business. Others added that people should not be mocked for working to earn a living.

However, a few people doubted the video was recent, with one fan claiming the actor looked too fresh. This comment drew backlash, as others defended Madu and insisted the video was recent.

Recall that Madu was also spotted at Evangelist Ebuka Obi’s Zion Prayer Movement Outreach (ZPMO) ministry a few months ago.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Sylvester Madu's video

Here are comments about the video below:

@ejike.solid reacted:

"Nwanem, Obagu, we no da talk cho cho cho na hustlers we be from zero to greatness .My bro, I'm highly proud of you together with your hustle"

@fabricsbystella reacted:

"My brother whatever gives u money as far it’s legit carry am for ur head oo no mind busy body pipu!."

@pros.per979 commented:

"Make your money my bro. Because he’s not into money laundering like them."

@sir.jikaz shared:

"God bless u more nwanne hapu ndi asirii.

@prpsmonero wrote:

"So legit money na crime for Nigeria, People shouls be left to hustle in peace, are they going to feed his family? Even if he sell such clothes, it means he is making money from them."

Sylvester Madu speaks about contentment

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Madu had written on social media that people should not go to an unreasonable extent to acquire material things.

The actor also gave examples of people who stole money to buy expensive whips but ended up in an American prison.

Source: Legit.ng