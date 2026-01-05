Videos of Davido and his second daughter, Hailey, have surfaced online, stirring emotions among fans

In one of the touching clips, the little girl was seen boarding a private jet belonging to the singer’s family, a moment that drew admiration from many

The video also sparked conversations, with a few people sending messages to Davido’s other baby mama and sharing opinions on what she should have done

Reactions have followed a touching video of Davido and his second daughter Hailey as they vacation together in the Caribbean.

In one of the clips shared on Instagram, Hailey is seen heading toward a private jet belonging to her father’s family.

Her excitement is clearly felt as she happily describes the moment as “Daddy’s time,” calling it the best time while sitting comfortably inside the jet.

Davido holds daughter on the shoulder

Another video that later surfaced online shows Davido gently holding Hailey by the shoulder as they step down from the jet.

Both are seen smiling as they walk toward their vacation residence. Moments later, the little girl is spotted enjoying the ocean view while calmly sipping coconut water, a scene that melted hearts online.

Fans also noticed the phone Hailey was holding as she stepped down from the jet. The sight sparked reactions, with many comparing their own devices and praising the music star for the care and love he shows his children.

Some comments, however, took a sharper turn, with a few people directing messages at Davido’s other baby mama and suggesting her daughter was denied similar experiences.

Davido's bond with Hailey over the years

Davido’s bond with Hailey has never been hidden. The singer is known to be very present in her life. They have been seen speaking regularly on video calls.

Hailey was also present at Davido’s wedding to Chioma and once wrote him an emotional letter on Father’s Day, a gesture that touched many fans.

The videos have continued to stir emotions online, with many praising the singer’s devotion as a father.

How fans reacted to video of Davido, Hailey

@syponmoney5555 stated:

"Omo see a responsible father all times na me and you be the a responsible father after us anybody can follow my 001 for a reason, no matter what any situation you’re always have time for your kids ni shaaaaa I swear I never regret that you’re my number celebrity."

@browniwales shared:

"She’s such a cutie, happy child. Oh wow, Davido is carrying the bag the wife bought for him, Chivido."

@rexxooooooo commented:

"Post Burna Boy own make I check something."

@stylebyhod shared:

"iPhone 17 way some girls go knack all d men finish na him small girl Dey use oooo."

@we.alth3982 wrote:

"So Na that phone wey obo daughter hold make the other gender dey shake Yash up and down for TikTok."

@lynda_chioma_anthony_ reacted:

"Yes oh mummy hailey wise woman she knew wether it ends in marriage or not her child has got to live her best life."

Woman shares observation about Davido and Chioma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that an American woman, who watched the video of how Davido treated his wife on Valentine's Day, had shared her observation about it.

She claimed that the singer loves his wife, but Chioma has been giving fake vibes even before Valentine's Day. She called Chioma's smile and laughter fake.

