Sabinus has been spotted with a mystery lady, coming months after he openly admitted that his marriage had ended some time ago

In the video, the pair were seen holding each other in a romantic manner, with the lady playfully holding his hand

The clip quickly drew reactions online, as fans dragged the comedian over his love life and directed several questions at the mystery woman

Popular skit maker Emmanuel Ejekiru, popularly known as Oga Sabinus, has stirred reactions online after a video of him with a mystery lady surfaced.

The comedian, who welcomed his first child in 2024, had earlier confirmed that his marriage to his wife, Ciana Chapman, ended peacefully.

However, the new clip making the rounds online has drawn fresh attention to his personal life.

In the video, Sabinus was seen in a loved-up moment with another woman. The pair held hands as the lady gently guided the content creator’s hand over her body while recording themselves, a scene that quickly got people talking.

Sabinus pecks mystery lady in viral clip

At one point, Sabinus leaned in and pecked the lady on the cheek, leaving her smiling brightly.

The comedian also flashed a warm smile at the camera, appearing relaxed and unbothered.

Fans react to Sabinus’ video

The video sparked mixed reactions from fans, many of whom took to the comment section to ask questions.

Some wondered if the woman was the new love in his life. While a few wished the pair well, others were less kind, making harsh remarks about the comedian.

Some commenters suggested the lady should enjoy Sabinus’ money and even have another child for him, while others claimed she might eventually walk away, just as his former wife did.

A few fans also recalled how Ciana was once seen being affectionate with Sabinus before their relationship eventually ended.

They thanked God she left the marriage peacefully and went on to wish the new lady luck.

Here is the Instagram video of Sabinus and the lady here:

How fans reacted to Sabinu's video with lady

Reactions have trailed the video of the mystery lady with Sabinus as they both enjoyed each other's company. Here are comments below:

@precious4rmdgram stated:

"Do what you like at the end of the day people would be people. I remember when him and his girl were all loved up."

@queen_fatiiimaa commented:

"Na you wan dey cry for relationship for months."

@offixial_obbyberry reacted:

"Make she enjoy ,las las she go still born put ,d way dem pursue first dem go pursue d second, na turn by turn."

@ gechy_fresh shared:

"Thank God my girl Ciana walked away,, she’s too classy for this. Nkita vs Nkita."

@official_dtwinz07 wrote:

"I bet She’s there for a good time not a long time."

@cyndee__xo said:

"A lady would see how badly a man treated his ex wife. And still put her body down."

