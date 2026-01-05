Verydarkman sparked curiosity with a romantic post featuring a mystery lover

The activist hinted at grand wedding plans, promising a massive celebration in Nigeria

Fans reacted online, eager to know more about the couple and the upcoming event

Popular Nigerian activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans following a romantic social media post with his alleged new lover.

Taking to Instagram, Verydarkman shared cosy photos and a video with his mystery girlfriend, a light-skinned woman, capturing a tender moment as the couple embraced and shared a kiss.

The post immediately generated widespread reactions from fans and social media users, many expressing surprise and admiration.

In a video shared shortly after, Verydarkman appeared with socialite Isaac Fayose while discussing his wedding plans.

Speaking about the anticipated event, he hinted at a grand celebration:

“It will be like Mecca… People will be there… In Abuja stadium… I will tell them to give me a stadium… Three entrances… Everybody needs to be there… There is no invitation.”

The activist emphasised that if he does get married, the wedding will take place in Nigeria, dismissing any plans to host it abroad.

His words suggest a massive, high-profile celebration intended to include family, friends, and fans alike.

Verydarkman’s post has left fans eagerly speculating about the identity of his mystery lover and when the highly anticipated wedding might take place.

See his post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM stirred fresh online conversation with his romantic moments in Turkey.

This was after he caused a stir on May 29 2025, when he posted pictures of himself and his unidentified woman in Turkey.

The social media activist disclosed that he went to Turkey to join his friend Victor Osimhen in celebrating his triumph at Galatasaray.

He reportedly went in the company of the woman there, where they got some amazing pictures.

He and the fair-skinned woman, who was careful to hide her face from the camera, were seen in pictures that got many talking online.

VDM kisses woman on TikTok Live

In a clip from a TikTok live session, the activist shared a passionate kiss with his woman.

VDM was conscious about hiding the woman’s face, but internet users were able to get a view of some of her facial angles.

Verydarkman and woman trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

dkokopee said:

"You say you no wan see who there ?? na to spoil the gen of wedding na."

halaalofficial said:

"Na Harrison go hold money for the wedding."

the_real_tobe_official said:

"I go dey in charge of food serving🙄."

the_oracle__ said:

"This one sweet me😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂ololololololololololooooooooooo😂😂😂😂😂👏🏿👏🏿ratel no vex but she call me a small boy and am just being a kid she call me 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

sirestimable1 said:

"My president for a reason…I go bring potable come."

djinee said:

"I’m humbled. I wish you all the happiness on your new journey. You deserve it bro."

oskilo1199

official_barbiecue said:

"Very dark man don find love with very fair woman 😂😂 if nor b kidnapping work way I Dey i suppose Dey back sit with them😩😩😒😂."

susuofficial__ said:

"Time don reach for me to get relationship oooo 😢, person wey I dey chase no chase me back 😂😢."

chichi1beke said:

"We don find asoebi ooo. The colour of the day is Ratel ice purple. Cooler of hot Fanta on me for our wedding."

halaalofficial said:

"So this full internet nobody get software to unmask this blurry effect way @verydarkblackman use cover this babe face?

johneeyb_apparels said:

"I am playing “Pamper you” till morning @djinee … just hearing the song for the first time."

justice_iredia said:

"I love what's happening now @verydarkblackman ? Where is our ratel princess 👸👸👸. OmG😂😂😂😂😂😂 . Are you pro polygamy?"

JojoofLele introduced as VDM's wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the moment JojoofLele was introduced at 'Free VDM' protest venue in Abuja.

The highlight was the moment JojoofLele was introduced as 'VeryDarkMan's wife. A clip showed the influencer continuing to speak despite the introduction.

