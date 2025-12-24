Simi and Adekunle Gold have announced they are expecting their second child in a beautiful video shared on social media

In the clip, the couple introduced their latest music video to their fans while revealing a snippet of the female singer's baby bump

Many were excited about the news, congratulating the couple and noting that they had been keeping the pregnancy hidden

Nigerian couple Simi and Adekunle Gold warmed the hearts of their fans with a lovely video shared to announce that they will soon become parents again.

The talented artists had their first child, Deja, five years ago, and have since been dodging fans' questions about when they would have another child.

Fans react as Adekunle Gold, Simi share good news about expecting their child. Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on their Instagram pages to announce their latest music video, "My Love the Same," Simi was seen with her growing baby bump, while their daughter, Deja, made marks on her tummy with her finger.

Simi, Adekunle Gold share family moment

Simi and Adekunle Gold shared a sweet family moment in the video, with Simi wearing a white t-shirt, the same as her husband, as they all connected by touching their heads.

Fans reacted with excitement to the beautiful video, expressing their happiness for the couple.

Fans pray for Simi over good news of expecting another child. Photo credit@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Many marvelled at how they had successfully kept the pregnancy a secret until the baby bump was very noticeable.

Fans congratulated them and expressed their joy while praying for Simi's safe delivery.

One fan speculated about the baby's gender, pointing out that Deja's fingerprint on her mother's tummy was blue, suggesting the couple may be expecting a boy. Other followers joined in the celebration, sharing their excitement for the news.

It’s worth noting that Simi has been absent from some of the recent shows staged by her husband. A few weeks ago, Deja was the one who introduced her father during his concert in the UK.

See the Instagram video here:

Fans react to Simi, Adekunle Gold's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the couple. Here are comments below:

@ella_elle111 shared:

"Safe delivery mama, no evil eye shall see you and yours."

@chi__na_sa wrote:

"E be like me and Simi they plan our pregnancy together."

@glitz_farms shared:

"Some people will now hide their face. I’m so happy for them o, proves that people show you what they want you to see."

@empress__sonia commented:

"What a way to end the yr. Congrats AG baby."

@omojadesinuola_09 reacted:

"For them to announce pregnancy , d baby is like 3months already."

Deja sings for dad on 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday in a special way in January.

The singer marked his day on January 28th and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day. Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together.

Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng