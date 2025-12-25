Wizkid's baby mama, Jada P, shares adorable Christmas photos with her children and her sister, Skyla

The talent manager celebrated the festivity in the company of her family, capturing gift opening, dinner with family, and others

While many gushed over the cuteness of the shoots, other social media users questioned the absence of Wizkid in all photos

Super talented music manager, Japa Pollock, better known as Jada P, has shared an adorable Christmas photoshoot, capturing the holiday in the company of her sister and British producer, Skyla Tyla, and her children.

In the spirit of Christmas festivity, the mother of three took to her Instagram page to share behind-the-scenes videos of their photoshoot, showing how it took a couple of shots to get the right photos.

Other clips shared by Jada on her Snapchat page captured the unboxing of their Christmas gifts, dinner with her family, and other fun activities. Taking to Instagram to share the stunning photos, Wizkid's baby mama sent love to their fans and supporters, wishing them the best of the season.

In her words:

"It’s a @skims Christmas for us … Merry Christmas to all my amazing friends & followers. Wishing you a joyful and peaceful Christmas filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments with family and friends ❤️🌲"

However, what caught the attention of many fans was the absence of the superstar singer, Wizkid, in the photoshoot and during the family gathering. Many cited the importance of Christmas and how it is meant to reunite families.

While the reason for Wizkid's absence was unknown, Jada and the children, including Ay, Zion, and Morayo, had a blast, as every moment was nothing but absolute love.

Notably, a video of Wizkid and his baby mama, Jada P, in a car together surfaced a few days ago. Wizkid listened to music while Jada P rested her head on his shoulder in a sweet moment.

How Nigerians Reacted to Jada P's Christmas Shoot

Legit gathered some reactions:

@yogirlshanny__ penned:

"I guess his too big for his own family too😂."

@onlyone_md wrote:

"But life no hard sha, we won’t leave this life alive, won’t take anythin from una Wizzy to show in his family xmas pics, na him family ooo."

@nnenna_blinks_ stated:

"Wiz could be the one who took the pictures. Lol from his personality you would know he doesn’t like this type of things. But man will go to ŵar for his family."

@kelvinklin_cut quizzed:

"Where senior man 😂"

@temz_events noted:

"Leave people alone, happiness comes in different dimensions not everyone is going to have the conventional family dynamics, what matters most is she and her family are happy, healthy and even wealthy for that matter."

See the post below:

