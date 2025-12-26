Amid the viral allegations of a marriage collapse between Peggy Ovire and Frederick Leonard, the actress celebrated her Christmas without him

While many celebrities marked the festivity with a family photo shoot, Peggy's Christmas photo was without her husband

Fans and well-wishers flooded her comments with love and support, emphasising the power of self-love

Famous Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, may have dropped more hints confirming the crash of her marriage to fellow actor, Frederick Leonard, weeks after allegations circulated in the entertainment industry.

The actress had made headlines some months ago after fans noticed the absence of her wedding band, triggering speculations of a troubled marriage. She made attempts in the past to shake off the speculations.

However, Peggy's Christmas photoshoot seemed to align with the speculations as she shared photos of herself alone without her husband in them. As if that was not enough, the actress who recently had a faceoff with fellow actor, Taye Arimoro, locked the comment section of her Christmas photos as fans raised the question, "Where's your husband? Are the rumours true?"

In the spirit of the festivity, Peggy Ovire further shared a video of herself, dancing joyfully while sipping wine. It could be speculated that Frederick recorded the video, but fans were once again hit by shock when a lady's voice was heard behind the camera, once again confirming that the report may be true.

Tosin Silverdam Sheds Light on Peggy and Frederick's Marriage

Amid the report of their separation, the controversial blogger, Tosin Silverdam, confirmed the report to be true, citing narratives from close associates who allegedly stated that the actress had packed out of her husband's house.

Tosin further alleged that the couple is known to have matching energies, particularly the husband, whom he alleged to be responsible for the major tensions in the marriage. Tosin also cited Peggy and Taye Arimoro's clash on the movie set, claiming that the actress is just as tough as her estranged husband.

Reactions Trailing Peggy Ovire's Christmas Shoot

Legit gathered some reactions below:

@Geraldine81176 penned:

Self love is the best

@Trichy___o said:

This happiness is not complete without your better half

Perpyakabs noted:

See go back to husband, loneliness no b here

@ifykemerry stated:

Christmas ma....continue to bask in joy and happiness ..truly nothing dey spoil for God hand.

@Duniaahmed09 opined:

When you smile i smile along with you my beautiful Peggy enjoy your holidays God got you the rest is back ground noise never forget your loved our Ego Oyibo ❤️ haters have nothing on you my queen

@blezzgee added:

Merry Christmas. 🤶 🎄 ❤️ But why is Firmlord not in the picture? I'm confused 🤔😕😐

