Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, shared moments of how he spent his Christmas celebration

In a trending video online, Rudeboy’s children with his first wife, Anita Okoye, stopped by at his place.

Fans couldn’t help but admire how the kids bonded with their little sister from the musician’s second wife, Ify Ivy

Nigerian music star Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has charmed hearts with this lovely video of his children.

Last week, Legit.ng reported that his ex-wife, Anita Okoye, returned to Nigeria to celebrate Christmas.

Paul Okoye’s kids make sweet Christmas memories with their baby sister. Credit: @anitaokoye, @iamkingrudy

Paul posted a video on Instagram showing his older children reuniting with their baby sister.

The video showed a wonderful moment as his children played with their baby sister; his twin daughter hugged his new wife, Ify Ivy.

Moments showing how they spent their Christmas with lovely presents were also captured.

The singer wrote in his caption: “Nothing compares to a Christmas like this. Merry Christmas.”

Recall that Anita filed for divorce in 2022, citing adultery, separation, being an absentee father, fraud, and terrible living conditions.

An Abuja High Court sitting in Maitama awarded Anita and Paul Okoye a divorce a year after she filed for it, awarding her a $20,000 monthly payment and many of her husband's residences.

Paul had quickly moved on with model Ivy Ifeoma, whom he married in May 2024 and had a child with.

Despite their divorce, the former couple remained amicable until August 2024, when they unfollowed each other after Paul purchased a second property in the United States, most likely for his then-pregnant wife.

Rudeboy and family trend

chidimokeme said:

"Merry Christmas to you and yours Nwanne 🎅🎄❤️."

ibeh.cielonancy said:

"This is the reason some women chose to stay back in their marriage even when they are not enjoying it anymore , to avoid their children becoming visitors in a place they once called home , i feel so emotional watching this video."

nirvanankoli said:

1d

"Co-parenting without bitterness: extreme maturity 👏 Merry Christmas to you beautiful family including your ex."

mayoryummy said:

"Kudos to you beautiful wife (Anita,your kids will go far far in jesus name Amen you didn't imbibe hatered in them towards thier father and step mother ,you are blessed and your children children will surround your table,Beautiful Anita❤️❤️❤️."

geraldinechineny said:

"Nadia has a large heart. Anita is doing awesome ❤️❤️."

pweetynenny said:

"They are now visitors. So emotional 😢,"

official_bigchris01 said:

"Kingrudy is proper family man.. I love ❤️❤️❤️."

man_like_ade said:

"My love to this Beautiful family. God's blessings forever 🎄🎄🎁🎁."

nwa_aloysius said:

"This is so emotional, I don’t know what really caused the divorce but I feel these children should have been considered first. This place used to be the home they know….."

theofficialcollette said:

"For some reason, I feel for these kids. This is not easy. Being a visitor to a place u once called home. Kudos again to their mum for raising them with love ❤️ 🎄🔥@anita_okoye take your flowers maami 👏🙌."

munachi_sommy_

"@anita_okoye I really love your mature mindset 🔥,first love will forever be the first."

humblechyde said:

"Mehn...@iamkingrudy you are a human being man! 🙌. Can I say I love you senior man. God bless you now and always. ❤️."

tobeychino said:

"You are good father. Merry Christmas 🎄."

maytreasure_ said:

"Anita is a great great woman ,see how free her kids are ..some women would have killed the kids with enough negativity that their body language will tell it all .God bless @anita_okoye."

tush__tush24 said:

"This is bittersweet just that used to be their home 🥺 but then it's beautiful they're spending time with their new sister ❤️."

naijahousewife said:

"Nothing you want to tell me...his ex-wife is definitely a good woman ✍️."

anaba9116 said:

"That lady by name Anita,,she deserves an award,,bit in heaven and on earth,,take ur flowers ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

loveboiijelove said:

"Merry Christmas 🎁🎄 ndi Oma."

presh_vv said:

"So now de are visitors to a place de once called home …lol."

rubylyn2240 said:

"Children just suffering as consequences of parents decision.. They are visits to place they used to call home 🏡 😢."

hannahkorti said:

"Anita, thank you for showing grace and kindness to your kids. You're one of a kind❤️👏."

lilyfrances63 said:

"Gotta applaud 👏the 3 of them for making it not awarkard for the kids."

