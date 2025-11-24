A video of what Deja, Adekunle Gold’s daughter, did at his London show has warmed the hearts of many fans

In the clip, the little girl was given a microphone as she spoke about her father and the concert-goers

Fans shared their observations after watching the clip, commenting on Adekunle Gold and Simi’s parenting skills

Fans of Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold were impressed after watching a video from the music star’s opening concert in London.

The Rodo crooner held his show at the Royal Festival Hall at the Southbank Centre over the weekend, with many fans in attendance, including his family.

Fans react to video of Adekunle Gold’s daughter at his show. Photo credit@adekunlegold/@symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Before the singer came on stage, his five-year-old daughter, Deja, was seen introducing him to the mammoth crowd.

She took the microphone and chatted with the audience before proceeding with her introduction.

Dressed in a lovely black-and-white gown, Deja spoke confidently to the cheering crowd.

Deja comments on fans at the show

Adekunle Gold’s UK concert trends/ Photo credit@adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

While introducing her father, the little girl, who was seen baking bread with her mother months ago appreciated everyone for attending. She went on to compliment the concert-goers, saying:

“You look beautiful today, every one of you.”

The crowd reacted with loud cheers and applause as she praised them. Deja then introduced her father before leaving the stage with the microphone.

This is not the first time Deja will be attending her parents’ shows. A few months ago, she accompanied her father to support Simi at one of her concerts. Last year, during Adekunle Gold’s 10-year anniversary celebration on stage, Deja and Simi recorded a lovely video that was played at the event.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Deja's speech

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the little girl at her father's concert. Here are comments below:

@theycallmeshalayepoly said:

"Confidence at 1000000%., Some of these spere’s can’t even face 20 persons talkless of these crowds."

@gifty_of_life7 wrote:

"Na all of us go make this money for the family, mummy/daddy music artist my own make i just dey introduce una life no hard."

@sa_foodnspices shared:

"What a beautiful Entrance! This is a show! proud."

@deelahs_kitchen commented:

"Omo,the confidence is on another level."

@beautebysoa shared:

"Oh myyy see this cutie. Awww Deja."

@jenny.u.k reacted:

"Duduke don dey host show!!!!!! This is so cute."

alfonzo__gele stated:

"This is so beautiful. 20 years of experience don set."

Deja sings for dad on 37th birthday

Legit.ng also reported that Deja celebrated her father's 37th birthday in a special way in January.

The singer marked his day on January 28th and his wife and daughter made him feel special on that day.

Simi shared a lovely video of the little girl singing a birthday to him. The video also showed other fun moments the family had together. Simi took to the caption of the post to pen a sweet note to her man as she called him romantic names.

Source: Legit.ng