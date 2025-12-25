In the spirit of Christmas celebration and the blessings of the season, Wumi Toriola's son makes an adorable, yet hilarious, gesture to his mother

The young man teased his mother by presenting her with his special Christmas gift, which got many fans giggling

The highlight of the short clip was how Wumi's son referred to his mother as 'WT' instead of mom or another popular name

Popular Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has left many of her fans giggling after sharing a short clip of what was expected to be an adorable Christmas gesture from her son, Zion, only to be caught off guard.

On Christmas Eve, the actress took to her official Instagram page to share an adorable moment with her son, who offered her his idea of the season's present. The six-year-old boy walked up to his mother to present her with two gift bags, asking adorably if she had ordered a package.

The award-winning actress was, however, stunned when she saw the contents of the bags, which turned out to be used packs that included leather containers and gift bags. Stunned by what she saw, she lightly jabbed her son with a light insult.

She blurted:

"Your father is the owner of all this rubbish."

The highlight of the short clip was how Zion referred to the actress as 'WT', which is an acronym for his mother's name, 'Wunmi Toriola.' The video has since garnered a wave of reactions from fans, who found it both adorable and hilarious.

It is worth noting that Wumi has always maintained pride in her little champ and often stood up against trolls who attack her status, career, or, like in a recent case, when she was mocked for being 'the mother of one child.' Even though her marriage, which produced Zion, crashed in 2018, Wumi continued to take pride in the joy of having her son.

How Nigerians Reacted to Zion's Christmas Gift to Wunmi Toriola

Legit gathered some reactions below:

@debbie_shokoya reacted:

"Lion no dey born goat😂 Look Zion well well…Na yourself you Dey see so🤣🤣"

@ardeykunbi added:

"Except no be WT born you ni😂😂😂😂😂. Don't worry Zion jare. You are walking in the right path jare"

@blackgirlmagic_rae said:

"He has moved from calling you Queen Lateefah to WT. Please inbox your package ma😂😂😂."

@urbancollectionzbyajoke joked:

"😂😂😂😂😂owo wo ni Zion gbe wa ni ale yii ni oduun ku ola? [Translation: What kind of pattern is this Zion, on Christmas eve?"

@beddingsworldandmore_interior

stated: "Na question we ask you ma, na small thing dey vex who no collect xmas gift😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Wumi Toriola Reconciles with Toyin Abraham

Legit earlier reported that just days before Christmas, actresses Wumi Toriola and Toyin Abraham put their long-rumoured feud behind them. A video from an event showed the Nollywood stars hugging and sharing warm words, making it clear that they have reconciled. The former close friends also spoke about how much they missed each other, confirming an end to their long-standing disagreement.

