A video has captured a man in church introducing his real father to the congregation as they all reacted to it

In the clip, the man claimed that his son is a billionaire and revealed that his name is Wizkid while speaking about the singer’s late mother

As expected, fans reacted to the man’s statement in the video, sharing their opinions in the comments section of the post

A video of singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid’s “real” father, has surfaced online, surprising fans on social media.

In the clip making rounds, a man from Benin, who was speaking in a church, claimed that Wizkid is his son.

According to him, Wizkid’s late mother was married to Balogun, but he insists that he is the real father of the Morayo crooner, who was recently compared to his archrival, Davido.

Clergy speaks about the man’s son

In the recording, the clergy told the man that he has a billionaire son and that there are wealthy people around him.

The clergy added that he saw the name “Wizkid” in the spiritual realm and advised the man to wait before speaking.

Wizkid’s “real” father shares details

The man went on to say that Wizkid’s birthday is next month, in July.

He also claimed that Wizkid is Davido’s friend and reiterated that his son is a billionaire.

Congregation reacts to the man’s claims

In the video, the congregation screamed in shock after hearing the music star’s name, whose son went on vacation with him a few months ago.

At some points, they shouted “Jesus!” and continued cheering loudly.

Reactions trail man's utterance about Wizkid

Neyziens reacted after seeing the video of Wizkid's 'real' father in a church. Here are comments about it below:

@zinnillicious commented:

"Na this kind money I want. Make plenty people dey claim me for village."

@rosythrone_ wrote:

"Is Wizkid biological father aware of this?? Wizkid suppose sue this man."

@couplestherapies reacted:

"Is wizkid aware that he has a second papa ."

@iam_chase7 said:

"FC’s una don get new grandpa and na Benin man."

@thebeninblogger stated:

"No be Apostle Kassy church be this?" That man and the pastor didn't act this play well."

@__toyosi___ shared:

"Look me well. That part off me."

@assortedofficial stated:

"He said Wizkid is my son but Balogun na he marry him mama. Make una listen well. There's more to this. Make e no be colos shaa."

@fayvourgirll commented:

"Na the members wey dy shout Jesus Jesus funny me pass. "

Wizkid's son Bolu sags like father

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first son Bolu surfaced online, with a video of him recorded without his consent going viral.

In the clip, he was sagging like his father and the mannerism displayed was just like the Ojuelegba crooner.

He was not happy when he noticed that someone was recording him. Fans also shared their hot takes about him, while comparing him with his musician father

