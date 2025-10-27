Bolu, the first son of singer Wizkid, has teased fans with a preview of his first single in a viral Instagram video.

In the recording, his mother joined him in the studio, offering direction and encouragement

Fans shared their thoughts on the song, drawing comparisons to his father's music

Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, may soon have to retire, judging by what his first son, Bolutife, recently posted online.

A few days ago, the teenager unveiled his debut single and gave fans a sneak peek before heading back to the studio to continue working on it.

In the recording shared on his Instagram page, Bolu revealed that his single, "Champion Sound," is finally ready and excitedly shared the good news with his fans.

In the post, Bolu was seen singing in the studio, with his voice sounding strikingly similar to his father's.

His lyrics and choice of words also caught the attention of his fans, especially when he boldly stated that he was not here to compete with anyone in the music industry.

Bolu confidently proclaimed that he was ready to make his mark and told the music industry's veterans it was time for them to pass the baton to him.

Bolu's mother reacts to his debut single

Bolu's mother, Shola Ogudu, was also seen in the video, offering support and guidance. She was spotted directing her son, who had recently been hanging out with friends.

Shola expressed her pride in Bolu's efforts, encouraging him to keep up the great work and continue making her proud.

Excited about his musical journey, Bolu captioned his video by announcing that champions have arrived, and it's time to take over.

The teenager was seen smiling joyfully as he entered the studio, and again after finishing his session with the producer.

How fans related with Bolu's music video

Reactions have trailed the music video shared by Bolu's Wizkid's first son. Fans compared the voice of the father and son, and also rated his music and choice of words. Here are comments below:

@official_donteejay commented:

"Imagine papa and son pressing dem neck in the industry."

@iam_doyinsolaa reacted:

"Na BIG WIZZ b this."

@thomfosteer shared:

"Mama go be ur manager. Na family business be this."

@daveplayblogger wrote:

"With that smile, you will know his Father."



@yhemo_lee stated:

"Dem no fit sign this one, e don get label already."

@yhemo_lee said:

"Retire plan."



@dj_tunez shared:

"Like Father, like son."



@papaya_ex wrote:

"Wait?? This isn’t Wizkid singing, oh wow."

