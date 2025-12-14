One of singer K1 De Ultimate's close friends has provided an update on the action the singer is about to take regarding the Awujale stool

The singer was rejected by the Fusengbewa family after his name was submitted as one of the candidates for the Awujale stool

Fans reacted to what KWAM 1's friend said about the singer's next course of action and his intentions

Bolaji Basia, one of the close friends of Fuji artist Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, known as KWAM1 or K1 De Ultimate, has shared an update about the singer's desire to become the next Awujale of Ijebuland.

The music star had submitted an application as a member of the Fusengbewa family; however, the royal family claimed that the singer is not part of them after a meeting was held regarding the candidates who had submitted applications for the stool.

In a post on his Instagram page, Bolaji Basia revealed that KWAM1 was heading to court to seek justice over how he was treated.

According to him, the people handling the case should have invited KWAM1 and asked questions about his heritage.

Basia also added that even if KWAM1 was accepted by the Fusengbewa family, he might still not be their choice for the stool.

He noted that the family should have allowed the singer to prove that he is truly from the royal family. Bolaji Basia faulted the fact that only a few people were involved in screening his friend out.

Fans React to Bolaji Basia's Post About KWAM1

Reacting to Basia's post, fans were not impressed with his argument about the case.

They pointed out that he is not being a good friend by not telling the Fuji star who saw Davido a few months ago the truth.

They questioned what more KWAM1 wants, as he already has fame, money, women, and has earned several titles that have granted him respect in society.

How fans reacted to Bolaji Basia's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fan to the post. Here are comments below:

@princess_olusola02 commented:

"Were they sleeping when he was made Olori omo oba? It’s now they know he is not from their family"

@fhaajayi reacted:

"What does he want again in life. He lacks contentment. He is not qualified for that stool. A king with no stable marriage. Kini gbogbo palapala yen. E ba Mayegun soro. He is a product of grace."

@ballybwealth said:

"Sir, you can't defend kwam 1 on this issue. We all love him but the matter is just too deep to defend."

@anikeola4 stated:

"He is king of Fuji! Let it end there."

@jameskaiye reacted:

"With all due respect sir, you are actually one of the K1 biggest problem, you are a kind of friend who fear to tell his friend raw truth sake of him getting angry, you endorse everything your friend presents rather tell him the honest truth, now he has made himself a public disgrace."

K1 sings at wedding after losing mother

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

