A video of Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, publicly appreciating the Ooni of Ife at an event in Lagos has gone viral

The Nigerian billionaire recalled the assistance the monarch rendered during the construction of his factories

Dangote shared how the traditional ruler resolved fears over 19 shrines at the construction site, sparking reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian business magnate and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, has sparked reactions over a video of him expressing gratitude to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, for his role in overcoming an obstacle during the construction of his factories.

Addressing guests at an event, Dangote disclosed that the construction faced significant delays due to the presence of at least 19 shrines at the site.

He recounted how the Ooni, who recently conferred chieftaincy title on Remi Tinubu, stepped in to resolve the fears by visiting the site and boldly ordering the removal of the shrines.

Appreciating the traditional ruler, Dangote added that he was sure the construction would not have been completed if not for the Ooni's singular act. In his words,

“I must recognise and thank the Ooni of Ife for enabling the building of our factory. What happened was that when we got there, there were over 19 shrines at the site. Nobody was able to go near there to do anything. But the Ooni went there, stood there, and said 'remove all of them. Let the gods come and talk to me.'"

The comment drew laughter and applause from the guests at the event.

The video of Aliko Dangote speaking about the Ooni of Ife's role in refinery construction is below:

Reactions as Aliko Dangote appreciates the Ooni

The video has sparked mixed reactions online. While many praised the king as a progressive leader bridging tradition and development, others expressed concerns about preserving cultural sites.

Jaronnaii commented:

"Imagine the gods hearing come and talk to me."

@DanielRegha said:

"Would the same be done for anyone regardless their wealth, and most importantly, ethnicity? That's the question."

Reply_Guy11 wrote:

"Ooni na strong man."

Victorcrown17 commented:

"Oba of Ife said make way for progress and even the orishas packed their bags Massive respect to His Imperial Majesty for that kind of bold backing. Tradition + vision = unstoppable Nigeria!"

michelleo2112 wrote:

"After money you no go remove gods keh."

AAfricanrebel commented:

"He destroyed tradition for you so you’re thanking him..lovely."

Afomisenufena_ said:

"If Igba keji Orisa say make you comot all the Shrine, no fear, comot am."

DRealMagnus wrote:

"Lol Imagine rediculing the gods for the rich.. So the gods are selective?"

toyone_couture commented:

"Ooni is destroying our traditions."

