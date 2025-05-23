Davido and his senior colleague, K1 De Ultimate, were spotted together in a viral video during a recent meet-up in Abuja

In the clip, Davido was seen hugging the Fuji legend tightly while whispering into his ear

Cubana Chiefpriest was also present, enthusiastically praising both music stars to the skies

A video of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, and his senior colleague King Wasiu Marshal, better known as K1 De Ultimate, has warmed the hearts of their fans after it surfaced online.

The two were seen hugging as Davido whispered something into Wasiu’s ear.

K1 De Ultimate meets and hugs Davido in Abuja. Photo credit@davido/@kc_k1deultimate

When Davido arrived at the meeting place, he was heard shouting for someone to come to Miami, announcing loudly that he was outside.

Davido later went to eat with his crew, and K1 De Ultimate joined them.

Cubana Chiefpriest hypes Davido and K1

In the recording, after the Fuji artist arrived, Cubana Chiefpriest was heard praising both stars.

He called Davido and K1 De Ultimate legends and claimed that anyone who did not love the music star who recently marked his wife’s birthday was a witch.

The businessman also described K1 De Ultimate as the greatest.

Davido whispers into K11De Ultimate's ears in ABJ. Photo credit@davido

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s remarks

Fans of the music stars were divided over Cubana Chiefpriest’s comments.

Some asked what he meant by calling both Davido and K1 De Ultimate legends, while a few warned him not to say such things again.

They however praised Wasiu and reprimanded Cubana Cheifpriest for calling the music star by name.

Recall that Davido holds K1 De Ultimate in high esteem, having sampled his song in the past and spoken glowingly about the Fuji legend.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Davido, K1's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the two superstars meeting. Here are some comments below:

@iam_mcdanbaba1st commented:

"Ode see as he call Wasiu, Cubana abi this your 1 track don make you feel say you be fellow musician."

@iyproductions shared:

"God is the Greatest! He is a great man. We celebrate him always."

@ladek56 reacted:

"David has so much love to go round. Father and son."

@adetokunbotalabi said:

"Awon omo igbalode re oo."

@omotosho7641 commented:

"Davido just too get pure heart Walahi just love for everyone."

@femo_richiejnr2 stated:

"Davido just wan use talk finish K1." But I can I enjoyed the video a lot. It is so exciting to watch."

@hyb_addis shared:

"Only one marshal for this morning. Happy people and great minds. He really ahs a very good heart"

@adebowale_home_electronics wrote:

"Wetin be legend to legend Cubana cp? talke mic and come explain." I think Wasiu is rhe only one who is qualified to be called by that name."

KWAM1 pulls Davido’s beards

Meanwhile, musicians KWAM1 and Davido were among the top superstars who showed up for Eniola Badmus's #20YearsOnStage party.

After arriving at the event venue, the hip-hop star made sure to pay his respects to KWAM1.

However, social media users are not entirely pleased with the fuji maestro for pulling Davido’s beards as pleasantries with him.

