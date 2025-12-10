Laila Charani, one of the wives of Regina Daniels' ex-husband, Ned Nwoko, has taken a major step on her Instagram page

She cleared all the posts she had ever made, leaving her fans worried about her and her marriage

Many shared their thoughts on her actions and asked if everything was okay between her and her politician husband

Ned Nwoko's fifth wife, Laila Charani, became a topic of discussion among Regina Daniels' fans after an action she took on her Instagram page.

The mother of four, who has been reacting to the controversy surrounding her husband and his ex-wife, Regina Daniels, cleared all her posts on Instagram.

Fans react to Ned Nwoko's wife, Lalia Charani's action amid her husband's fall-out with Regina Daniels. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@lailacaharni

Before making this move, the businesswoman had more than fifty posts on her page, showcasing beautiful moments with her husband and children, all of which have now been deleted.

Fans react to Laila Charani's action

Fans of Regina Daniels raised questions upon discovering Laila's Instagram page. They speculated that something might be wrong with her marriage.

Some suggested that Laila Charani could become an easy target now that Regina Daniels is no longer in the picture.

They even implied that "the rod used to beat the first wife will be used to beat the second," meaning that what happened to Regina Daniels could also happen to her.

Ned Nwoko's wife, Lalia Charani, takes action online amid the lawmaker's face-off with Reginal Daniels. Photo credit@mslailacharani

A few others expressed sympathy towards Laila, noting that she had no one to defend her, especially since she had sided with her husband during his issues with Regina Daniels.

Recall that Charani clashed with Regina Daniels during the actress' marital drama with Ned Nwoko, even issuing a stern warning to Regina about involving her children in the drama.

Regina Daniels and Laila Charani were not on good terms even before the fallout between the actress and her politician husband.

See the post here:

Laila Charani's action ignites reactions

Reactions have trailed the action taken by the mother of four on her Instagram page. Many didn't show concern about her and her feelings. Here are comments below:

@chayil_tethila shared:

"She is not going anywhere, she is not as strong as the other one. They should just release one statement after to confuse us."

@sunflower_9ja reacted:

"And she’s the easiest target, may God help her cause who wan fight for am ?? Shuooo .. giving Ned the phone to even type that rubbish , I am sure she gave him the password also, you think if he knows Regina password he would not have hacked it by now ."

@lamiphenomenal wrote:

"Husband of Particular Concern."

@edinafab said:

"Maybe she wants to start afresh."

@judith_nwokeocha commented:

"What goes around comes around."

@enyi__nwa shared:

"Single father of many children."

Ned Nwoko's ex-wife, Regina Daniels, mother dance

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels shared a fun video she recorded with her actress mother.

The mother and daughter were shaking their backsides to Bastian KGJ's song Laho, dancing sweetly to the admiration of their fans.

