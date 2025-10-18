Skit makers Mc Mbakara and his wife, Lolo, have shared the story of how they ended up having a child with cerebral palsy

In the video, they explained how their first daughter has been sleeping for 9 years, as they continue to place their hope in God

Fans reacted to the video, suggesting that the hospital should be sued for negligence over their actions

Content creators Mc Mbakara and his wife, Lolo Mbakara, have shared their ordeal of dealing with the stigma of having a child with cerebral palsy.



The couple, who celebrated their wedding anniversary a few months ago, posted a video on their Instagram page.

According to Lolo, when she was pregnant with their first child, everything seemed to be going well. She attended her antenatal appointments regularly, and her scans never revealed any issues with the baby.



However, the problems began when she went into labour. Her baby became stuck, and it was difficult to push. After a while, she was able to deliver the baby, but the baby was struggling to breathe.



She noted that the hospital didn’t have oxygen, and they were referred to another facility.

Mc Mbakara and Wife Share More About Their Ordeal

In the video, the couple, who welcomed a son last year, explained that when they reached the second hospital, they were delayed for more than 30 minutes because the nurses insisted they must register first.

Once they were attended to, they were sent to another hospital to get oxygen, and their daughter was placed on oxygen for one week.



The couple went on to share that after doing a scan, the results were not good, and a student doctor suggested they take the baby off oxygen so she could "be at peace," and they would have peace as well.



Lolo noted that they struggled to come to terms with that decision, as their daughter was their first child. Ultimately, they chose to live with her condition, holding on to the hope that a miracle would happen one day.



Mc Mbakara also mentioned that their daughter, known as Eke Mama, usually sleeps 99% of the time, which means she has been sleeping for nine years.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Mc Mbakara's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are comments below:

@aderonkeadeshina6246 commented:

"I really wish Eke Mama walk tomorrow while in celebrating her and the miracle should be permanent in Jesus name️ God please I love this family."

@Blessing-p7z reacted:

"God bless Eke Mama's grandma in Jesus name. This is an extension of your love for your daughter/

@joynnadozie4045 wrote:

"Please, my sister, join NSPPD prayer alter with Pastor jerry Eze . God will surely perfect everything about Eke Mama in Jesus' name, Amen."



@angelaokwesa2736 shared:

"The hospital should be sued for negligence. Labour room should always prepare for every obstetrics & paediatric emergencies."



@etiusenumoh9567 said:

"Lolo you are the strongest woman I know.Jesus. Imagine a new mum hearing such. God will continually strengthen you both

@FeliciaBeee shared:

"Cerebral Palsy (CP) affects movement and posture, it’s a medical condition, not a spiritual one. I truly admire you and your husband for showing love and strength while sharing your child’s story. It’s not easy, especially in a society where CP is often misunderstood. May God continue to bless and strengthen you."

MC Mbakara marked 7th wedding anniversary

In a previous report by Legit.ng, MC Mbakara and his wife, Rajunor Aya, celebrated 12 years of being together and their 7th wedding anniversary.

The comedian posted throwback photos of their humble beginning and pointed out how people didn't believe in their relationship leading to marriage.

He also stated that even when they got married in 2015, people criticised them and insinuated that their union would not last.

