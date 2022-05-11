Nigerian singer, Joy Eseoghene Odiete, simply known as Jodie, has shared some interesting details about a photoshoot she had

Recall, the singer who is a mother to a special needs child had earlier cried out to the public for financial assistance in caring for her baby

In a recent post, she broke down the amount of money spent on an outfit she donned for a photoshoot

With the right budget, one can look stylish and trendy too! This is something that Nigerian singer, Joy Eseoghene Odiete knows all too well.

The singer who goes by the stage name Jodie recently shared an interesting post about low budget.

The singer opened up about how she had a photo shoot with a low budget. Photo credit: @jodiegreat

Source: Instagram

Recall the singer who released her hit debut single 'Kuchi Kuchi' (Oh! Baby), which became an anthem in many homes, pleaded with Nigerians to come to her aid as she fights to survive and care for her special needs child.

Due to the situation of things as regards caring for her son, living on a tight budget has become a necessity.

However, Jodie, in her recent post, revealed that looking good on an extremely tight budget is very possible.

She shared a photo of herself taken at a studio, proceeding to reveal how much was spent on each item of clothing on her.

According to the post, the blazer costs N2,000, the white blouse cost N100 and the grey pants cost N800, bringing the total to N2900.

She went on to add that the studio session cost her N2500.

Advising people going through difficult situations, she wrote:

"You can look good even though life is hard. You can exercise even though life is hard. You can appear "intact", because the truth is, the challenges you are facing is building you to be a winner. When you are done crying (and yes, I still cry sometimes), wash your face, oil your hair, step out with your head up and ROAR!!!"

See the post below:

