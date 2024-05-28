Skit maker, Isbae U, has given a parting gift to singer Yinka Ayefele who was a guest on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask

The singer had reacted after the content creator asked him to jump up if he was happy as he appeared on his podcast

In another video sighted online, the skit maker gave the singer, who was on a wheelchair, a skipping rope

Content creator, Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi, professionally known as Isbae U has received massive reactions with the kind of parting gift he gave to Yinka Ayefele on his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Legit.ng had reported that Ayefele was on the skit maker's podcast, when he was asked to stand up and walk.

In a new video after Ayefele had granted the interview, Isbae U said he had a gift for him, and that he was the first person to receive such on the podcast.

He bought out a skipping role and gave it to him.

Ayefele thanks Isbae U

In the recording, Isbae U bought out the gift from a carrier bag he kept behind him. The singer, who marked his triplet's birthday, recently asked him to remove it from the bag.

He thanked him as he accepted it from him.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the skit maker. Here are some of the comments below:

@symply_tacha:

"Who be this NA!!! Bayuuu needs to be stopped."

@do2dtun:

"I’ll skip the thank you with a blow.. ah! O ti buuru ju."

@olusegunaderibigbe:

"The gift you gave him is the best give he ever received since the accident and I like him because he keyed into the prophesy u gave to his life and am sure Egbon will stand up and walk again in Jesus name."

@dammy_lohun:

"I hope we keep the same energy, if a white comedian invites a black person to his show and cracks a joke about slavery & racism. Since there’s nothing called boundaries anymore."

@officialdesirewilliams_:

"Dark."

@rashlyh:

"I got emotional the moment he say I have faith I’m gonna walk one day his faith is top notch he say I’m not gonna give it to anybody I will use I believe one day I’m going to stand up I don’t care if your smile is real or fake but I have faith im gonna stand up one day."

@iamfegalo:

"This is too dark!."

@moremiqueenofsheba:

"I don’t find this funny at all. Rather insensitive to be honest. How do folks living with disabilities feel about this? Let’s be mindful of what we post all in the name of creating."content

@garuba.eth:

"I know what people like ogogo will do with the skipping rope.'

@olamide_richwayz07:

"AJEH the man don understand Life and he’s greatly happy with his wheelchair."

