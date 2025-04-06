Singer Yinka Ayefele has shared a good news with his fans on Facebook by sharing lovely pictures of his feat

In the post, he praised God and wrote the lyrics of the appreciation song he sang to celebrate his win

Congratulatory messages has since been pouring in for the music star over the good news in his post

Nigerian singer, Yinka Ayefele, has shared a good news of becoming the latest mansion owner in a post on his Facebook page.

In the post, the music star shared several pictures of his new building and shared an appreciation song to thank God for his blessing.

Yinka Ayefele's fans congratulate him over his post about his new mansion months after welcoming baby. Photo credit@yinkaayefele

According to him, he is appreciative. He added that he knows the goodness of God over his life and he was very grateful for it.

The Tungba creator's new house is a two-storey building painted in white and neatly fenced with a white wall as well.

Yinka Ayefele's building also have a glass house attached to it.

Fans congratulates Yinka Ayefele

Followers of the music star, who appeared on skit maker Isbae U's podcast a few months ago, congratulated him on the laudable feat.

They prayed for him, as a few were curious to know if he bought it or was gifted the building.

This development is coming a few months after the singer welcomed a baby girl after his triplets.

He shared a picture of his baby and fans were wowed by the beauty of the little girl. They prayed for him and his household.

Fans excited about Yinka Ayefele over post about his mansion. Photo credit@yinkaayefele

Yinka Ayefele's house emerge

Recall that, a rare video of the kind of house that Yinka Ayefele lives in, and also how he joggles his day, had surfaced online.

He was seen on his wheelchair sliding as he navigated himself in the house. Fans were excited about the video and prayed for the music star to rise again and walk.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Yinka Ayefele's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music star. Here are some comments below:

@Semiu White shared:

"Awesome congratulations, sir as I was celebrating you today before the ending of this year people we congratulate me too by the grace of God almighty Allah subhana watahla."

@allur.ingeyes commented:

"This is huge! Congratulations to him."

@Olanisebe Segun James reacted:

"Big congratulations sir. It only takes the blessings of GOD to achieve this. Keep functioning in all ramifications sir."

@Gangaria de flush herbal medicine said:

"Congratulations sir, all glory and adoration be to almighty God."

@Ibukun Peace Deborah stated:

"Congratulations sir. I tap into this blessing,He should complete what he as started with me too."

@Yemi Farounbi wrote:

"Congratulations. Unto God be the glory and adoration."

Isbae U gifts Yinka Ayefele skipping rope

Legit.ng had reported that after Yinka Ayefele appeared on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast, and he gave the singer a parting gift.

He gave Ayefele a skipping rope and asked him to jump up if he was happy about it.

The reactions of the music star trended online after seeing the gift Isbae U gave him.

