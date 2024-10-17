Gospels singer Yinka Ayefele has become a father again, and he shared the delightful news with his fans on social media

In the post on his Instagram page, he gave his fans a sneak peek of his baby's face and the names he gave to her

The good news was welcomed by fans, who rushed to the comment section to congratulate him

Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele has shared a good news of welcoming another baby with his fans on social media.

The gospel singer, who trended over his routine video, shared the post on his Instagram page and on Facebook that his wife had a baby girl.

Yinka Ayefele's announcement excites fans. Photo credit@yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

In the post, he shared a lovely picture of the newborn as an appreciation song to God was playing in the background.

Yinka Ayefele shares baby names

The music star wrote out the names given to the newborn, which were nine. They include Ifeoluwa, Adesewa, Jessica, Oluwadunsin, Anuoluwa, Victoria, Fiyinloluwa.

However, a fan who was not pleased with the good news slammed the singer for having another baby.

He noted that it was too earlier to have a baby after the triplets who were born five years ago. He advised Ayefele to go for family planning.

See the post here:

What fans said about Ayefele's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@yeye_mojisola:

"Congratulations to us brother Yinka,this bundle of blessing shall forever be our everlasting joy in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ,Amen."

@eminentconsults_:

"Congratulations chairman."

@folukedaramolasalako:

"Awwww so cute congratulations sir."

@mostprecious_adedoyin:

"Congratulations baami ."

@drvanadium:

"Congratulations egbon."

@princesscomedian:

"Congratulations my dear friend, may God watch over her."

@olawunmidawodu:

"Welcome beautiful princess."

@oluwa_bunmy:

"Congratulations to the family sir."

@yemkikboutique:

"Beautiful daughter. Congratulations, Olorun a won po fun wa loruko jesu Amin."

@oriretan_honour:

"Ayefele, it's unwise revealing face of ur child this early forgeting evil eyes,fingers are evrywhere.More unwise giving one baby this plenty names.What for knowing she may not use all these through out her lifetime.Most unwise rushing to birth kids when u already have 3 as this 'd have come possibly 1 or 2 yrs frm now not this soon.Learn family planning as excess kids isn't advisable as they affect country's growth.Think smart.B."

