Gospel singer Victor Thompson and his wife celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary, sharing lovely pictures online

In the post, he promised to be his wife’s forever and included beautiful pictures taken on their special day

However, fans focused less on the praise Victor showered on his wife and more on commenting about her shape and his choice of partner

Nigerian gospel singer Victor Thompson is excited to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary with his beautiful wife.

The music star, who got married in 2020, welcomed their first child a few months ago, and he shared the good news with his fans.

In one of his recent posts, he shared a picture collage of himself and his wife to mark the anniversary.

Gushing over her, Thompson expressed that he will forever be hers and mentioned that the last five years have been the best ever for him.

However, fans focused more on the shape of Thompson's wife and his choice of a typical African lady who is well-endowed.

Fans share reactions to Victor Thompson's post

Reacting to the post on X, Instagram, and Facebook, fans jokingly teased the music star about his choice.

Some pointed out that he didn’t wait for his reward in heaven but chose to enjoy it on earth.

Others joked that people should not listen to clerics who preach that looks don't matter, as the pictures clearly show otherwise.

A few fans playfully referred to him as "Pastor" and added that his wife’s shape would help block obstacles in his path.

A few others also stated that he married their spec while describing how they will love their wives' curve to be.

Recall that a few weeks ago, Victor Thompson shared the challenges he and his wife faced before becoming parents. In a video, he discussed how people often react to his wife’s shape when they see her.

Reactions trail Victor Thompson's anniversary post

Netizens reacted to the post made by the gospel singer on his wedding anniversary. They congratulated him and prayed for his union, however, they also shared observations about his wife's curves, Here are comments below:

@oladimeji25934 wrote:

"See food wey gospel singer they chop."

@oga_niru shared:

"Make una go TikTok fess. Some said pastor thé pastor. Another said pastor no fit wait to reach heaven hé pack all the blessings for earth."

@staka!_fmd shared:

"If your pastor tells you looks don't matter, give that man a slap. Congrats guys."

@firstladyjewel_globa_tech reacted:

"This picture is currently causing chaos on twitter ."

@xtus22 commented:

"Pastor the pastor, heaven is the goal.. this is a good fight. Na God go bless una ohh."

Source: Legit.ng