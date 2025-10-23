Gospel singer Victor Thompson has shared the ordeal he and his wife went through before having their child

The singer, who got married almost five years ago, welcomed his first child after four years of marriage

Fans reacted to the music star’s story, offering support and encouragement to others facing similar struggles

Gospel singer Victor Thompson and his wife, Henrietta, didn’t have it easy after they got married almost five years ago.



In a video, the music star shared the challenges they faced while waiting for their first child. He explained that on Father's Day, his wife celebrated him, and he reposted her message on his Instagram story.

However, a prominent figure reacted to the post and questioned if he was really a father.

Victor admitted he was livid but mentioned that the Holy Spirit guided him to let it go and not respond.

Victor Thompson shares his wife's ordeal



In another part of the video, shared on his Instagram page, Thompson recalled an instance when he and his wife were mocked. He explained that after his wife posted a beautiful picture of herself, someone commented asking when she was going to give her husband a child.

Singer Thompson expressed that while he can handle criticism, he couldn’t tolerate people making disrespectful remarks about his wife. Although he wanted to take action, he chose to let it slide.

Victor Thompson offers words of encouragement



Victor shared some encouraging words with his fans, stating that God knows how to handle these situations. He emphasized that God knows how to craft perfect responses, even when others think they know the right words to say.

Recall that Victor Thompson and his wife, Henrietta, finally welcomed their first child almost five years after getting married.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Victor Thompson's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the gospel singer and what he said about his wife and himself. Here are comments below:

@ipc_youngpeople commented:

"Congratulations to your family. God indeed is close to the broken hearted."

@queenbee_shellz reacted:

"When jealousy speaks, it rarely says anything kind."



@_merit_ujunwa shared:

"Can we learn to start calling people out by their name for their bad behavior, it’s called exposing the pattern, congrats to you and yours."



@ash_ashshi wrote:

"Hmmm Allow God to respond."

@annie_ukachi said:

"Sometimes make holyspirit Dey allow us talk wetin wan talk na . Give people gbas gbos haba."

@hawttcoco__ shared:

"How do people think of such bad things to say to people when they do not know how it is in the home."

