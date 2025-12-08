IK Ogbonna has shared a short video of his bestie, Alex Ekubo, months after he left social media

In the clip shared on his Instagram page, Ekubo was sitting beside his friend, smiling for the camera when he noticed IK was recording him

Fans were relieved to see him after such a long time, but they shared their thoughts on his appearance.

Fans of Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo breathed a sigh of relief after seeing their favourite at an event.

The movie star, whose relationship ended on a sour note a few years ago with his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, had kept fans worried with his absence from social media.

In a video that circulated many months ago, he appeared pale and emaciated, prompting fans to question why he had been inactive on the platform.

Some even suspected he might not have been feeling well and raised prayers for his health and safety.

In a new video shared by his bestie, IK Ogbonna, Alex was seen with Ogbonna at a party while the recording was made

. The clip was shared on Ogbonna's Instagram story. When Alex noticed IK recording him, he smiled at the camera and stopped adjusting his cap.

Fans react to video of Alex Ekubo

Reacting, fans of the movie star expressed relief to see that he is well and alive. They shared their joy at seeing him again and gushed over him.

However, some noticed he had lost a significant amount of weight and commented on his appearance.

They remarked that, despite the weight loss, he still looked great and wasn't as pale as he appeared in the earlier video.

A few others noted that it was good to see him attending a party, suggesting that stepping away from social media can be beneficial for many, especially considering how he looked months ago.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Alex Ekubo's video

Fans of the reality star who are happy to see him as they shared their observation about the video. Here are comments below:

@ama_ccah shared:

"Thank God he’s fine,I was genuinely worried."

@aduviekeya1 stated:

"Baba is alright. Let's wait for January 1st."

@queenette.o said:

"He lost weight."

@jennynextian141commented:

"Feels good seeing his face again."

@ellacyntia1 reacted:

"Alex..my crush. Been of social media is healthy But please return so we can see more of you."

@mr_noblepatrick shared:

"So lovely to see him again, ikuku. Haa, you kept us worried"

@roseloto.rcl wrote:

"Chief Ikuku, so nice knowing you're good. I am really happy to see this video aje"

Alex Ekubo addresses those asking him about marriage

Legit.ng reported that Alexx Ekubo finally replied to those asking him when he would be getting married.

Recall that the movie star dissolved his engagement and marriage arrangements with his former fiancee, Fancy Acholonu. Sharing an update from an event, the actor said, "You go just dey your own dey find money, another person go dey one corner dey reason why you never marry".

