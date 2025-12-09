Don Jazzy reacts to couples' public show of affection at Johnny Drille’s concert, sharing how it made him roll his eyes as he described a proposal he considered unnecessary

Fans challenge the Mavin Records founder over claims of dating women secretly and his taste in body types

The music producer denied the claims and updated his relationship spec, saying petite or slim‑thick ladies now catch his interest

Don Jazzy, the award-winning music producer and Mavin Records founder, shared his new relationship spec after attending Johnny Drille’s Lagos concert, where he reacted to couples showing affection and engaged fans questioning his old habits.

The music executive explained that he spent most of the show rolling his eyes as couples hugged, kissed, and danced around him, saying the public display overwhelmed him.

Don Jazzy reacts to couples' public romantic displays at Johnny Drille's concert

Source: Instagram

He added that things became even more amusing when a man came on stage to propose to a woman to be his girlfriend, noting that it felt excessive for such a moment.

He wrote,

“Last night at Johnny Drille’s concert, I was just rolling my eyes at all the relationship people hugging, kissing and dancing. Them too do. Hissss. One guy came on stage and proposed to one babe to be his girlfriend. Not wife o.”

Fans challenge the Mavin boss online

His post quickly sparked reactions as fans teased him about his own romantic history.

One X user claimed he used to date women secretly, prompting a direct response from the music producer.

Don Jazzy replied that he no longer lived that lifestyle and even joked about rumors linked to him in the past, saying,

“Are you serious? No, na I don’t do such, you no hear sey them say I be Agege.”

Another user insisted the music mogul preferred women with big backsides and told him to “check his header” for proof.

Don Jazzy rejected the claim immediately and clarified that he had moved on from that stage of his life. He then went ahead to reveal the type of women who now interest him.

“For where?? Old spec: na petit dey reign now or slim thick sha.”

A third fan tried to press further by asking if he meant petite women with big curves, and he calmly replied,

“With or without works for me.”

Read the X(Twitter) conversations below:

Don Jazzy responds to comments from his fans on X

Source: Twitter

Don Jazzy Speaks About Past Marriage

The Mavin Records founder has been open about his early love life.

He married American model Michelle Jackson at age 20, but the marriage ended after 2 years because he was fully focused on building his music career.

He said the decision was tied to his ambition, which made it hard for him to commit at the time.

He later confirmed that reconciliation was impossible since she had remarried and both of them had moved forward in life with different priorities.

Don Jazzy reveals his new taste in women, declaring his former taste as 'old habits.'

Source: Instagram

After Davido’s wedding in 2024, he explained that he preferred to work on himself before stepping into marriage again, so his future partner would meet a better version of him.

Legit.ng recalled that during a Nancy Isime interview, the producer admitted he did not have the strength for monogamy and that relationships had never stopped him from admiring other women.

He later shared on the Echo Podcast that he never expected to reach his 40s unmarried, attributing the situation to sacrifices he made while building a successful music empire.

