Fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, warmed the hearts of fans with their latest vlog about their wedding rings.

Legit.ng had reported that Veekee James and her husband marked their wedding anniversary with an elaborate party. One of their friends invited Teni to perform for them.

In the video shared by the couple, they went to the jeweler to collect their wedding rings, which had been customised with diamond.

Veekee James gushed over the rings when she saw them, and her husband called them rocks. The fashion icon insisted that she must be the first to see them the timeless piece.

She called them beautiful and shared how excited she was to see them.

Femi Atere playfully proposes to wife

After picking up the rings, Femi Atere playfully went on his knee to propose to his wife again.

He told the people present in the store to say yes on her behalf when the designer refused to say anything.

After the couple were done with their mission, they got parting gifts from the store and gushed over what they were given.

The fashion stylist shared an old video of how they went for consultation to upgrade their wedding rings many months ago.

Recall that Veekee James and her husband loves to tension fans with loved up videos and moments at every provocation.

They have carpeted their critics at different times and showcased their affection for each other publicly.

See the video here:

What fans said about Veekee James' video

Here are some of the things that fans stated about the video shared by the designer:

@rahliat reacted:

"This one must enter my hand too in Jesus name."

@the_ruverowoman commented:

"Mr Atere always adding spice. Solid Rock."

@christyudemepaul said:

"They are really beautiful. This Marriage is built on Christ the Solid rock."

@ellapearl1 stated:

"Wait so mr @femi_atere dey talk. Wow."

@the_ruverowoman wrote:

"The rings are stunning, even more beautiful in person."

@precious_itodo shared:

"They're giving luxury or nothing!"

@sheriibee stated:

"That’s a rock.Your love is truly beautiful, happy anniversary. Abeg love swt too much. I admire this couple so so much. More love in your home."

