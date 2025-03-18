Teni has shared an emotional video of what she did after she recovered from her sickness a few days ago

The singer was down for some days and shared video of how she was treated at an undisclosed location

Fans were almost moved to tears after watching the video and a few people shared how the music star helped them

Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, better known as Teni, has put smiles on the faces of some patients after she recovered from her aliment.

Legit.ng had reported that Teni was down with sickness for some days and shared a video of how she was receiving treatment.

Teni comforts widow at hospital.

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on her Instagram handle, she said that she went to the Federal Medial Centre at Ebute Meta to offset some people's bills and also give out items.

The Money crooner introduced a man known as Mr Benjamin to her fans and said he was her tour guide. And she was taken to the welfare department of the medical facility.

In the recording, Teni was introduced to a homeless widow, who had lost her 37-year-old son. The nurse in charge of the welfare department explained that the woman couldn't pay the bills incurred before her son death, and she had written to the government to help her bury the young man.

According to the woman, her husband's family drove her out of their property, and she was sleeping at a church in Allen Avenue.

Teni makes request in new video.

Source: Instagram

Teni was almost moved to tears as she gave her money to cater for her needs.

Teni pays nursing mother's bills

The billionaire crooner was also taken to another ward where nursing mothers were admitted. She paid for two women, who had pre-term babies.

She also gave them some items and requested that the mothers should hug their babies for her after they have left the incubators.

This is not the first time that Teni would be involved in a noble deed. She once visited Dream Catchers Kids and took them on a shopping spree.

See the video here:

What fans said about Teni's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the artist. Here are comments below:

@yettyjewelgifts commented:

"I pray for you today Teni, helpers will locate you."

@miz_catie reacted:

"Teni is well-trained, humble & wealthy."

@awoof_fruity said:

"Teni is such an amazing human. I remembered how she helped me with road safety 2years ago at the airport road. They charged me without any meaningful reason, she was passing by and refused they have to leave me alone. They said they already issued a ticket that I have to pay, and she gave me the money immediately. God bless your good heart sis."

@elizabethsonaike stated:

"This is what they call ‘being at the right place at the right time."

@elizabethsonaike said:

"I was just shouting Jesus."

Teni sings at Veekee James' wedding anniversary

In other news via Legit.ng, Teni graced fashion designer Veekee James' first wedding anniversary with her husband Femi Atere.

The singer made an unexpected appearance, which left the fashion designer jumping in excitement.

Teni also performed her new song, Money, at the party amid cheers from the guests

Source: Legit.ng