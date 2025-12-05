2Baba has reacted to the petition his family filed to the AIG of Police regarding his new wife, Natasha

After troubling videos of the singer trended, his family wrote to the AIG, making several requests

Fans reacted to the video, urging his family to leave him alone and sharing their thoughts on his new marriage

Embattled Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, is not staying silent about his family's plans for him.

The music star has been making headlines due to the ongoing issues in his marriage to his new wife, Natasha. Some of his close associates have reacted to the viral video of him and his wife, both in Nigeria and abroad, calling for help.

Fans react to 2Baba's video addressed to his family for trying to “save” him from Natasha. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

In response, his family swiftly took action by petitioning the police and making allegations against Natasha.

Reacting to the petition filed against his wife, 2Baba vowed not to remain quiet any longer. He claimed that his family is trying to destroy him in their attempt to "save" him.

The music star also said that his family is trying to destroy someone else's daughter, adding that Natasha has been receiving threats, with people even wanting to take her life. Not holding back, 2Baba stated that the situation is getting out of hand and slammed his family, asserting that he is a grown man who can choose to be with whomever he wants.

2Baba warns his family in emotional video

2Baba's fans continue to worry about him over viral videos. Photo credit@official2baba

Source: Instagram

In the video, the superstar reassured everyone that he is perfectly fine and in good health, adding that he has been performing at shows in Abuja.

He questioned his family, asking how they could claim to be trying to save him while simultaneously ruining his life.

2Baba also claimed that his family had done the same thing to his ex-wife, Annie Idibia. He expressed how devastated he was by their actions, stating that they were painting him as mentally unstable.

The music star vowed never to stay silent again regarding the public's perception of his marriage.

Fans react to 2baba's video

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans as seen below:

@ goldies_luxury_fragrance shared:

"God done dey vindicate Annie small small."

@olegbojamesjnr shared:

"2 Baba the do video the explain things way them no ask am, Oyi'nem kwu ooo."

@julietreasure wrote:

"Finished man!! Well na u sabi."

@lezeli said:

"Make una leave this man abeg.I love Natasha for him pls."

@akin.jamez commented:

"Enjoy your peace jare but when e Don red press panic button."

@priscababy7 reacted:

"Nah your family wey follow you go marry her I Dey blame for them go come out to join the general public to talk about her. Sha them no call her a good sister inlaw before ni?"

