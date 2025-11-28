A video of how Mohbad married Wumi, the mother of his son, has surfaced online following a video from his father

The elderly man claimed that his late son was never married to Wumi and made allegations against her

Fans reacted to the clip, sharing their opinions on what Mohbad's father said about the singer's widow

The traditional wedding video of late singer Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, better known as Mohbad, has surfaced online amid claims made by the singer's father.

Joseph Aloba, Mohbad's father, claimed that his son was never married and made several allegations against Wumi, his son's widow, accusing her of cheating on the music star.

Fans react to video of Mohbad, Wunmi's wedding.

Source: Instagram

In response, one of Mohbad's friends, known as Damola shared a video of the singer's traditional marriage.

In the clip, Mohbad and Wumi wore lace and aso-oke as they celebrated lavishly.

Some of Mohbad’s friends, who were his groomsmen, wore matching outfits and were seen displaying bundles of cash, which they sprayed at the ceremony. The group was seen dancing and singing along to Mohbad's songs while flaunting the wads of cash.

Fans react to video of Mohbad's wedding

Mohbad's fans send memo to his father.

Source: Instagram

Fans of the late superstar reacted by blaming Mohbad’s father for his allegations. They urged him to focus on burying his son and stated that the video was enough evidence to prove he was lying.

They also suggested that Wumi should take a DNA test to put an end to the controversy surrounding her.

This comes after Mohbad's father claimed he wanted a DNA test conducted on his grandson. In response, Wumi opened up, stating that her father-in-law was preventing her from taking the test.

See the video here:

How fan reacted to Mohbad's wedding video

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the video of the late singer. Here are comments below:

@favo.rite781 stated:

"Baba MOH na enemy within."

@dupenoma reacted:

"But make she sef do the DNA test na , make we rest."

@deeadija shared:

"Dowry has to be paid thi."

@sisiseunfunmi commented:

"Receipt na water. Everything just blur for Jossy eyes."

@leonzora.naturals shared:

"Good friends. They came with receipts. If only this man will allow his son rest in peace."

@cerzeezco reacted:

"They did introduction and not wedding but this Baba na eleribu o. Him shame dey shame me."

@realtizeapparel.1 reacted:

"Okay sir, so why you Dey tell us now. Go bury your pikin nah, are you not tired of all this ? DNA you no do, you are being up another issue. Oga let your son rest in peace abeg."

@pos_david01 shared:

"Aren’t supporting this baba mo but was Dowry paid by MO family to Wunmi people."

