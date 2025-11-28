Mohbad’s father, Mr Aloba, released a new video in which he makes fresh claims about events that reportedly occurred before his son’s death

In the video, Mr Aloba recounted how his late son accused his wife, Cynthia Omawunmi, of cheating, which affected their proposed wedding

This fresh scandal came shortly after the young widow took legal actions to protect her late husband’s estate

The late singer Mohbad’s father, Mr Aloba, has revealed shocking details about his connection with his widow, Omawunmi.

In a video statement, the singer's father provided further explanation, querying who received her bride price and emphasising the importance of a DNA test.

He denied that a proper wedding had taken place, claiming he had only attended an introduction ceremony.

“When my son was alive and Cynthia claimed to be pregnant, I felt it was necessary to meet her family properly. When we got to the venue, I saw a lot of the lady’s family members sitting there. We completed the introduction, and I met my son’s father-in-law for the first time.

But I was shocked to hear claims that a traditional wedding had happened without any knowledge or even the presence of the family head. Who collected the bride price?”

He said that after accusing Cynthia of being unfaithful, Mohbad revoked his initial commitment to formalising the marriage.

“He said he caught her with another man, informed his friend Myson and his elder sibling and mother, and then decided to tell me. That was why he called off the wedding plans.”

Mohbad’s father claimed that these circumstances prompted him to request a DNA test to confirm the child’s parentage.

“That is one of the reasons why I’m asking for a DNA test.”

This comes after Wunmi filed a lawsuit to protect the late singer's belongings and stop any unapproved claims to his estate.

A few weeks ago, Mohbad’s widow was prohibited from using their family’s last name in any public or private documents until legal fatherhood was established.

They pointed out that the late Mohbad and Wunmi Adebanjo did not enter into a formal or customary marriage.

Mohbad's wife trends

rosy_kech said:

"Who cares?? He has a child with her Abi??? Even if he didn’t marry her. What he owns belongs to his child. This is embarrassing."

bambad___ said:

"This is why it is important to understudy the type of family you marry into, love isn’t enough ooo, ahhh a man who should be grieving has taken to bring down his daughter-in-law!!!’ God forbid ahhhh."

prettysteffany_ said:

"Baba ati move on oooo Eyin le mo gbogbo kpalakpala te so."

precious_ibini said:

"You can’t keep trending this man, let this your son rest in peace."

fire_amy said:

"Ah. In November 2025 we still dragging this thing???? Please let this man rest in peace, please."

thepatrapaul said:

"Not again, this man. Ose rest na!!!"

realestatewithamakagreen said:

"No be DNA again, no marriage? Please, if Mohbad saw her as his wife and they have a child together, let them be. Go make your money, Mohbad has a son. Let them be."

maamicrafts204 said:

"KUTUMO BURONBA!!!"

edumylala said:

"But na you still say mobad paid bride price at their introduction. Baba go n rest jare."

austineangelo said:

"The bad side to this conversation is that, it can't be done without emotions. No matter the truth this man says (if there is), no one will believe. We have accepted wumi so we see him as a hater now. My advice is, never you die for love, na who dey alive, dey explain."

lindaduru said:

"This is not the time man, we have more pressing issues in the country."

herjeeborler said:

"The people he mentioned should come out to antagonise or corroborate what he said first before you all start bashing him pls, though he might has his shortcomings, but I don’t think we should ignore this hefty allegation of infidelity against the son’s wife. Let’s not be swayed by unnecessary emotions."

celebrity4eva said:

"BABA MOHBAD CAN YOU REST SIR EVEN IF NA REMOTE THEM THEY CONTROL YOU REST SIR."

devas_entertainment said:

"This man is sick o😢."

fateonifade said:

"E no get version wey I never hear from this man mouth."

llinasherbsandspices said:

"This man again abeg we have serious issues in Nigeria."

Fabiyi claims proof of Mohbad's alleged murder

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the famous actor, Yomi Fabiyi, claimed that he has a video of how the late ex-Marlian signee, Mohbad, was murdered.

Yomi alleged that the video was sent to him by Mohbad's younger brother, Adura, who intended to extort money from him. In the video, the activist named the singer’s widow, Wunmi Cynthia Aloba, and others as suspects.

