Reactions have trailed the viral video of Wasiu Ayinde accepting his son with actress Bisola Badmus on stage

While performing, the singer's son approached to greet him, Wasiu embraced him and sang about him, as the actresses present celebrated

Fans reacted to the video, criticizing the music star and sharing their observations about his gesture

Reactions have trailed the video of Nigerian Fuji maestro, Wasiu Ayinde, openly accepting his son with Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus.

A few months ago, the actress was sick, and many criticised the singer for not taking responsibility for the mother of his son, leaving her to care for him alone.

Fans drag Wasiu over gesture toward Bisola Badmus's son. Photo credit@bisolabadmus/@kwam1

Source: Instagram

While Wasiu was performing on stage, Bisola's son approached him to greet him. Wasiu reportedly didn't recognise his son until one of his band members pointed out his identity.

Fans react to KWAM 1's gesture to son

Fans quickly reacted, dragging the Fuji icon and sharing their observations.

According to them, KWAM 1 acted as if he was doing Bisola a favour by acknowledging their son.

A few fans noted that he couldn’t even recognise the teenager until his identity was revealed.

More reactions to KWAM 1's actions

Wasiu’ trends over action towards Biola Badmus and son. Photo credit@kwam1

Source: Instagram

Netizens also criticized the actresses who congratulated Bisola Badmus after Wasiu acknowledged her son.

They argued that their actions showed why some men use women and then abandon them after having fun.

Others pointed out that Bisola shouldn’t have been vulnerable enough to let KWAM 1 abandon her.

Some fans expressed concern about how her son would grow up, traumatized and questioning the kind of father he has.

Recall that Bisola Badmus also previously criticised her baby daddy, KWAM 1, for abandoning their son while she was sick and having to take care of him alone.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about KWAM1's gesture toward his son while he was performing. Here are comments below:

@omoyemeh_special commented:

"And all the female Yoruba actresses jumping and jubilating like they won jackpot., Na why men dey use una pick it and throwaway."

@abeshbcee_o said:

"Just absolutely ridiculous. No matter the circumstances that led to the pregnancy this is not a good PR for the boy."

@dixiex_01 shared:

"It’s really a man’s world….SMH.. whenever they decide to pop back into the picture after being de*dbeat fathers for years the world will still applaud them. Cheers to all the single mothers out there, you are the real heros."

Kunle Afod raises money for ailing Bisola Badmus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod had raised N3.4 million for ailing colleague, Bisola Badmus and presented the money to her.

In a video that made the rounds, the actor went to Badmus's house to give her the money, and she was in tears.

She prayed and appreciated her fans for coming to her aid, and fans also prayed for Afod for making the initiative.

Source: Legit.ng