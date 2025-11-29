Biodun Stephen Blows Hot, Drags Bisola Badmus, KWAM 1 Over Reunion Video With Son: “Ridiculous”
- Biodun Stephen has reacted to the viral video of KWAM1 reconciling with the son he shares with actress Bisola Badmus
- In the video, the music star acknowledges the teenager who came to greet him while he was performing
- Fans expressed their agreement with her, also sharing their thoughts on the music star's gesture
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Moviemaker Biodun Stephen has reacted to the viral video of Fuji maestro Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM1, reconciling with the son he shares with Nollywood actress Bisola Badmus.
A few days ago, a video went viral showing the music icon performing on stage and later embracing his son, stating that he had finally come back home.
Many also reacted to the clip, with some dragging the actresses who were celebrating and congratulating Badmus.
In her video, Stephen appeared irritated by the clip. She questioned why the actresses were rejoicing and asked Badmus why she seemed relieved.
Mohbad, Wunmi's wedding clip emerges amid singer's dad claim that son wasn't married: “Enemy within”
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
According to Stephen, the whole situation was irritating to her. She also questioned KWAM1’s decision to reconcile with his son after making Bisola the subject of gossip among people.
Biodun Stephen shares more about virla video
Stephen remarked that the actress, who received donations from her colleagues a few months ago, should not have allowed her son to greet KWAM1 in the first place.
She added that the music star had publicly shamed Badmus because of her son. Stephen further suggested that if people want to talk about Bisola Badmus, they should always add the tag that she is KWAM1's baby mama.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to Bidoun Stephen's video
Reactions trailed the video of the director speaking about Bisola Badmus and KWAM1. Many agreed with her, while blaming actresses who have children for music star. They also stated that she should have moved on and forget about the music star. Here are comments below:
@rhodaowolabi reacted:
"You have a point but I won't use emotions to judge this matter. It's time women see their bodies as a treasure and should only be shared with someone who places value on it. Don't make babies with someone just because he's famous and rich. Children are so precious and make sure who will father them is responsible to play the role."
@dambolus shared:
"It was those yeyebrities that made the son to go greet the father since he was singing at the party. Am sure the mother would not have allowed that."
@beautifulfacesbyalexandra commented:
"God bless u ma. I felt irritated as well. I almost cried. He should do more with all his wealth and influence.
Bidoun Stephen speaks about Ibom Air lady
Legit.ng had reported that filmmaker Biodun Stephen also joined the league of her colleagues, reacting to the viral Ibom Air altercation.
In a lengthy video, Stephen recalled warning women to always wear underwear in public to avoid embarrassment. Her remarks have drawn mixed online reactions, with some accusing her of sexism while others defend her bluntness.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng