Nigerian singer Yemi Alade shared a personal account of the challenges she faced as a young artist

The diva revealed how sexual harassment and industry pressure nearly pushed her away from music

Speaking on a recent episode of the Swift Conversations podcast, Alade reflected on the obstacles she encountered

Nigerian musician Yemi Alade has spoken out about the hardships she encountered as a young, struggling female artist.

The "Johnny" crooner stated that sexual harassment was the biggest difficulty she experienced, recalling how recording executives routinely harassed her during meetings and studio sessions while she was still a teenager.

In a recent episode of the Swift Conversations podcast, Alade stated, “In those beginning days, all I thought I needed was just my talent because that’s what I have. I didn’t have a bank account full of money I could use to sponsor myself.”

“I just had talent, zeal, and a promise that I made to myself and a promise I believed God made to me. So, I always tried to show up. I was told that I needed to work harder and so I worked harder, and it wasn’t enough. There were doors I needed to walk up to and when I walked up to the doors, they didn’t want my talent, they wanted something else.

“Many times, from business meetings to studio sessions to even winning certain awards, you meet maybe the managing director or any other executive, and they are trying to rub your thighs under the table. And I was just a teen. My grandpa is rubbing my legs, and I can’t speak because I’m in shock.

“We are having an actual business meeting. Why are you rubbing my thighs? I had to speak to myself and decided if music was what I wanted to do because the sexual harassment was becoming too rampant. But something in me told me to keep pushing my talent. So, I still showed up. If the door was left open for me, I would walk in. If it was shut in my face, I would walk away.”

The singer claimed that after realising she "needed to stop walking through the doors and start breaking down the walls," she achieved success in the music business.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade warmed the hearts of their fans after a video of the two of them at an event surfaced online.

The two superstars had reportedly not been on speaking terms since 2018 after a public disagreement over a collaboration and an edited video.

They had also unfollowed each other that year; however, it seems that is now in the past.

Alade met Savage at the event, where they were both facilitators. In the video, Alade was heard showering accolades on Savage, saying that when the Somebody's Son crooner stood up to pursue her dreams as a singer, she also paved the way for many other female artists in the country.

Yemi Alade greets Tiwa Savage at event

In another clip from the event, Yemi Alade was visibly happy to see Tiwa Savage. She approached her, calling her beautiful, and the two shared a warm hug.

A man was heard teasing them, suggesting that Don Jazzy should see them and maybe a collaboration would happen.

Yemi Alade speaks on her life journey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi Alade has opened up about a confusing and painful chapter in her life, one that left her battling depression for years.

In a revealing chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the Johnny crooner admitted that she once struggled to accept her real age, which sent her into a deep emotional crisis.

The music star described the period as one of intense self-doubt and mental confusion. She admitted that her cheerful public image masked a reality she was struggling to face privately.

