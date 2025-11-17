A Nigerian lady who said her father was once a naval officer has reacted to the video Lieutenant A.M Yerima

The lady said what she saw in the video reminded her so much about her father who was highly disciplined

She noted that the naval officer showed courage and represented the navy uniform well as it ought to be

A lady whose father was a military officer has joined netizens to heap praises of naval officer A.M Yerima.

The lady said she lived in the military barracks and observed her father up close such that she knows how military men behave.

In her post which was shared on Facebook, the lady known as Joy Ottah Onyenenue said her father was a naval officer.

She said:

"I grew up in the barracks — my father is a retired naval officer — and one thing I’ve learned about naval men is that they are built differently. From a young age, I watched them live by principles of integrity, discipline, and respect for the law. They are trained to follow due process, not emotions. They don’t get intimidated, no matter who you are or what title you carry. They don’t chase money or popularity — they stand by what’s right."

He said even when one insults naval men, their best response is to remain calm, firm and level-headed.

Her words:

"Even when you insult or provoke them, they know how to act under pressure. They’ve been trained to keep calm, stay focused, and represent the uniform with dignity.That’s exactly what Lt. Yerima showed today. Watching him stay composed while being insulted reminded me so much of the kind of discipline I saw growing up. He didn’t raise his voice, didn’t lose his cool, didn’t disrespect the authority in front of him — he simply represented the Navy with class and maturity."

Joy noted that the character exhibited by Lt. Yerima reminded her so much about her father.

She said that the young officer exemplified order, professionalism and maintained courage even in the face of mounting pressure.

According to her, Yerima represented the Nigerian navy well and this showed that he was well-trained.

She said:

"That’s the mark of true training. That’s integrity in motion. Some people see it as weakness, but those of us who understand military life know — that’s strength and control at its peak. Salute to Lt. Yerima and every officer who still carries the true spirit of the Nigerian Navy — respect, order, and professionalism, even under pressure."

