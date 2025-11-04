Nigerian singer Yemi Alade told Chude why she’s been holding back from working with Tiwa Savage

The singer stated that fans’ habit of comparison could ruin the peace among female stars

The singer insisted she prefers to protect her peace rather than invite unnecessary drama

For years, music fans have waited for the day two of Nigeria’s biggest female singers, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, would join forces on a track.

Both queens have dominated charts, headlined shows across the world, and pushed Afrobeats beyond borders.

But despite their reign, a joint hit between them has remained only a fantasy, until now, when the songstress finally explained why.

In a new chat with Chude Jideonwo, Yemi Alade opened up about the unspoken tension surrounding her and Tiwa Savage’s long-anticipated collaboration. According to her, it’s not personal.

She stated:

“I’ve had collaborations with Waje, Seyi Shay, and other African female singers within and outside Nigeria. But Tiwa Savage is a fan favorite, and a collaboration with her can make fans start comparing and creating problems where there is none. I’d rather stay clear — I don’t want problems in my life.”

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Yemi Alade's interview

@chefnshopper:

"Bam bam and Yemi kinda look alike. They sound alike sometimes too"

@villowhot_pasta_shawarma:

@bright_carter:

"I'm still wondering what's making the interviewer laugh .. Like, what's funny bro ?????"

@etz_ebuka:

"I understand her .. is better the collaboration never happen.. rather than after the collaboration fans with start the war of who was the best who killed it the more and who sang the best,who’s lyrics was on point … Yemi and tiwa have no issue but the fans and media might escalate things"

@ontario_cliche:

"Sincerely, This Yemi Alade no sabi sing. Her music no get head. You are not in Tiwa’s league though"

@ogunsakin_majek:

“There’s literally no problems at all”. But you are saying you don’t want problem at all. Thats like antagonizing yourself. If there’s no problems, there wouldn’t be a problem to stir in the first place.

@olalekanmandela:

"Yemi Alade will collaborate with anyone. I mean anyone, if you see her videos, you will know she is open to collaboration always but I don't know. But Yemi Alade looks like someone who is so humble but yet, will not lower her standards for anyone. I remembered when she called a particular radio station out for blacklisting her songs. She is just someome eho want to make mueic and chill. So if she says she doesn't wanna collaborate with someone then, there is more that meets the eye"

Yemi Alade speaks on her life journey

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi Alade has opened up about a confusing and painful chapter in her life, one that left her battling depression for years.

In a revealing chat with media personality Chude Jideonwo, the Johnny crooner admitted that she once struggled to accept her real age, which sent her into a deep emotional crisis.

The music star described the period as one of intense self-doubt and mental confusion. She admitted that her cheerful public image masked a reality she was struggling to face privately.

