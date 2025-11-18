Jude Okoye's wife, Ify, has shared the birthday message she sent to Paul Okoye, her husband's younger brother

In her post, she expressed how much Paul means to her family, noting that he stayed and supported her when Jude was in detention

Fans interpreted the post, sharing their observations while wishing the twins a happy birthday

Ify Okoye, the wife of talent manager Jude Okoye, has sparked significant reactions with the message she sent to her brother-in-law, Paul Okoye.

Paul and Peter Okoye celebrated their birthday on November 18, 2025. Ify shared a post on her Instagram page to honor one of the twins.

In her message, she expressed how much she and her family appreciate Paul, particularly for his support during Jude's detention.

Ify noted that Paul stepped in for her family in ways she will always remember, describing him as playing the role of a husband when her partner was locked up.

She recounted how Paul repeatedly reassured her that everything would be alright on those heavy and lonely nights.

Jude Okoye's wife praises Paul

Furthermore, Ify praised Paul for joining his family with hers and for praying together during difficult times.

She mentioned that she often reached out to him at all hours with numerous phone calls, and he never complained.

In her heartfelt message, the entrepreneur emphasized that Paul never left Jude's side when no one else was there for him.

She concluded by stating that his presence, blessings, and kind heart are invaluable to her.

It’s worth noting that after Jude was arrested and detained, Paul unfollowed his twin brother and made a post suggesting that Jude was responsible for the situation. Additionally, Peter Okoye was one of the witnesses who testified against Jude in court during his fraud case.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the former beauty queen. Here are comments below:

Paul Okoye supports Jude in court case

Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had reacted after news about the arraignment of his elder brother, Jude, by the EFCC over money laundering went viral.

Jude had been arrested, arraigned and remanded at the EFCC's custody over an alleged fraud case involving dollars and naira.

Fans of the singing duo were not happy about the case, and most of them didn't support Paul. They shard their take about the controversy trailing the three brothers.

