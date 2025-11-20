Regina Daniels has reacted to Emeka Rollas' post about her marriage crisis and her mother

The AGN President shared his thoughts on what the actress was going through while also criticizing Ned Nwoko

Fans were divided after seeing her response, with many sharing their opinions on her lengthy post about the veteran actor

Embattled Nollywood actress Regina Daniels did not hold back in her response to Emeka Rollas for commenting on her marriage crisis.

The President of the Actor's Guild of Nigeria (AGN) had made a post about Regina, her mother, and Ned Nwoko, regarding the issues surrounding the actress’s marriage.

In her reply, shared on her Instagram story, Regina lashed out at Rollas, claiming something was wrong with him, though she added “respectfully” to her statement.

She insisted that he had no business speaking about her family, especially since her mother had been singing his praises.

Regina Daniels also described Emeka Rollas as a "disgrace of a president" who visits office after office just to make money.

According to her, Rollas had failed to protect the rights and well-being of actors during his eight years in office.

Regina Daniels makes allegations against Emeka Rollas

In her post, the mother of two alleged that Rollas’ only success after seven years in office was the opening of a building project, which she claimed her family had significantly contributed to ensuring its completion.

Regina also accused Emeka Rollas of bringing women to her home for swimming lessons, a behavior she said she had warned him to stop.

The movie star further claimed that Rollas was allegedly luring women to wealthy men and getting paid for it.

Regina Daniels continues to drag Rollas

In the same post, Regina Daniels claimed that she had benefited nothing from Rollas' administration and implied that he was paid to write the things he said about her family.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' post

Netizens reacted after seeing what the actress wrote about Emeka Rollas. Here are comments below:

@uduak_isukpong said:

"They think she won't respond, they think it's my generation that was constantly subdued in the name of respecting elders, you will respond to them accordingly. The help you need comes from God for only him knows the foundation of your problems and he will help."

@lawaltaiyelolu shared:

"The more she responds, the more evidentiary that she needs help. It is well."

@cirok_eric reacted:

"Ned say make your family help you, so make your family help you."

@mhizbigt stated:

"His write up was politically, I knew it was because of AGN office."

@lawaltaiyelolu shared:

Lady drags Regina Daniels over debt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made a video targeted at Regina Daniels, where she narrated what happened between the actress and her uncle. According to her, after her uncle provided a service to the actress when she was in distress, the actress has refused to pay up her debt.

She explained the amount that Regina Daniels paid and how mush she was still owing. She explained how her uncle helped Regina in a time of distress at her husband's house after her crying video went viral.

