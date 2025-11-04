A male fan of popular Nigerian musician, Davido Adeleke, broke down in tears after facing an unexpected situation

In the video, he was seen following the singer with other fans after an event, when the singer suddenly asked him to write down his account number

As soon as he heard that, he began to search desperately for a pen and even became emotional after his efforts proved futile at first

A male fan of Nigerian music star Davido Adeleke was overwhelmed with emotion after finding himself in an unexpected situation.

The emotional moment happened shortly after an event as Davido's fans followed and gathered around him.

Man emotional after Davido asked for his account number

In a video shared on Instagram by @goldmyne, the young man was seen among several other fans trailing Davido as he made his way out.

Suddenly, the kind singer turned to him and asked that he write down his account number on a piece of paper.

The request, simple as it seemed, left the fan emotional as he struggled to do as he was told.

Startled and unprepared, he began searching desperately for a pen from other witnesses at the scene. Tension grew as seconds passed and he could not find one.

In the video, he became emotional, realising that a rare opportunity was slipping through his fingers.

Luck, however, smiled on him again when someone nearby eventually handed him a pen.

Relieved, he hurriedly wrote down his account details, while Davido patiently waited for him to finish.

The artist’s calmness and willingness to wait impressed many netizens, earning admiration from both fans present and those who later viewed the clip online.

Observers noted how close the fan came to missing what could have been a life-changing opportunity simply because he lacked a pen at that moment.

Reactions as Davido requests fan's account number

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Korede_coded said:

"The fact that he even wait to collect it, David na correct guy."

Wfromeo said:

"As from today the guy go dey waka with pen any day anytime."

Juscallmedy said:

"My bro turn primary 1 student immediately. "Who has biroooo."

Eazykov21 reacted:

"Na to dey carry paper and biro around now. I go collect percent for pen and paper."

Kamo_state wrote:

"I want to pitch a song to you keh? You whey suppose done sing 3 tracks."

Kunle_visuals said:

"You wey supposed don drop full album under 2 minutes you still Dey shout say you wan preach a song!! You never ready my bro."

Soft_insta12 said:

"The fact that he waited, he really won bless the guy."

Honourable__uwa reacted:

"For that one to start to sing, e dey there dey shout I want to pitch a song to you zero tactics."

