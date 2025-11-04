A young Nigerian man went online to share a very emotional story about something unexpected that happened during a friendly football game

His touching post drew massive attention as many people flooded his comment section to comfort him

The man reflected deeply on life and how quickly things can change

A Nigerian man has cried out as he shares the tragedy that happened to his friend, who suddenly fell while they were playing football together.

He shared the story on social media, and individuals have stormed the comment section to sympathize with him over the tragic incident.

Man cries online as friend dies

The young man lamented about life while speaking on how fickle it is, following what has happened to his friend, who had just played football with him recently.

According to a post he made on his page, @fdygbaja, the young man mentioned that his friend suddenly fell on the football pitch and died instantly.

He, however, lamented the situation, describing it as unbelievable.

His post read:

“Life is so fickle, man. Played on the same team with someone just three hours ago.”

“Slumped on the pitch and died. Now his body has been taken to the cemetery.”

“I still can’t believe it. All this happened in under three hours.”

As he shared the post online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as man cries over friend's death

@joe_sttimothy wrote:

"Many people are walking around with heart related issues without knowing it. May his soul rest in peace."

@babaigbaja said:

"Street soccer get many dark sides. You fit dey play ball with walking corpses and not know it. Messi & CR7 do medicals every time, but Egbon Adugbo go jump pitch like superhero, after paraga shots with hidden health issues and wearing fake jersey. May God protect us all."

@KingMakaveli3 added:

"We are just at the mercy of the maker,and have no control over life in itself. May the soul of the departed find rest in the bosom of the most high God."

@obani_official noted:

"That's my friend salam rip to him, heard the news and since then i have not being able to come to terms with the news. Pls where in Lagos did this occur?"

@detty21_ stressed:

"The part where he’s been taken to the cemetery, that’s where reality sets in “so he’s really dead? Just like that."

@BabyboySXXVN noted:

"Bro this happened to me last year …just a day before my birthday…mehn rip dayo."

@ScotLoney shared:

"Da.mn crazy rip to him."

@SageKristen said:

"They no rush am go hospital fess?"

Read the post below:

