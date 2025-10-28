Nollywood filmmaker Omoni Oboli's latest movie, 'Love in Every Word 2', has been met with mixed reactions since its release

The recent movie is already a hit on YouTube with over five million views, and follows the first instalment which was released in March and also did massive numbers

A Nigerian man who watched the part 2 of the movie shared why he thought it was unnecessary

A Nigerian man, Chimezie Okezie, who rushed to watch the movie, stated that he expected more from the sequel

Oboli's latest movie is the rave-of-the-moment and continues the love story of Odogwu Obiora, played by actor Uzor Arukwe, and his Achalugo, Chioma, played by Bambam Olawunmi Adenibuyan, in the first instalment released in March.

Man reviews Oboli’s ‘Love in Every Word 2’

On his Facebook page, Chimezie Okezie, stated that after he watched the sequel of the movie, he felt that it was unnecessary.

He mentioned that he had expected more from the movie.

The man’s Facebook post read:

“I've just finished seeing "LOVE IN EVERY WORD 2". Well scripted and well put together, but in my honest opinion, this part two wasn't that necessary. We've seen all we had to see in part one. This two was just extra.

“It was maybe an afterthought because of how the part one raked in good numbers on YouTube. Also, it was an avenue for the sensational movie director, Omoni Oboli, to cash out with the various sponsors like Coca-cola, Close up, Knorr seasoning cube, Lipton, GIG, GAC, Mamaddor vegetable oil, Peak milk, and the rest.

“The many sponsorships were totally deserved for her immense creativity. Lmao. To satisfy my curiosity, I had to make sure I started watching the movie immediately it started premiering by 5pm.

“In all, the movie did well. Though I had expected more on the wedding and traditional marriage part, but it was a great show at the end. If I am to rate it? 6/10 max. No disrespect to one of my favourite directors, Omoni.”

Reactions as man reviews Omoni Oboli's film

Ihuoma Onuoha

I no go watch am now till everyone exhausts their reviews. That's how I watch these movies except I just stumble on them.

Nwachukwu Gladys

Any movie way finish in one and they later bring out two no go make sense but Hollywood and Nollywood

Omalicha Adaigbo

In my honest opinion, what doesn't need part two is your opinion and review that wasn't necessary.

Gabriel Aguwa Paul

Good venture in every word my brother..

Helen Amaka

I just finished watching. Amazing but the sold out part was a bit extra."

