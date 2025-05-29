As Gaise Baba’s new song No Turning Back featuring Lawrence Oyor countries to trend online, a Nigerian pastor came forward to criticise it

In a video that made waves online, the preacher compared Gaise Baba’s hit to the original Christian hymn he sampled

The cleric listed a number reasons as he claimed that the viral song was not passing the actual message, triggering reactions online

A Nigerian pastor has condemns popular Christian song No Turning Back by by Gaise Baba and Lawrence Oyor.

Legit.ng reports that the trending gospel hit has garnered over 6 millions views on YouTube in two weeks.

A Preacher caught the attention of many online as he claimed the hit song wasn’t passing the actual intent of the it’s original version.

The unknown clergyman said that the gospel hit was intended to make people reflect on Luke 9:23.

He stated that the Gaise's song has evolved into vibes with "nothing gospel about it". He went on to criticise Gaise and his co-star Lawrence Oyor's physical appearance.

Watch him talk below:

Netizens react to Gaise Baba song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

modellah said:

"🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️body of Christ needs to learn to stop fighting each other! Smh."

afoudasamuel said:

"Chief Whip of Paradise Parliament 👏."

omoaladealafia1 said:

"The people have manipulated us for so long... God love the singer sir!"

o_seunabiodun said:

"This is what pulpit have turned into now. Criticism/ Judgement of one another."

blc_lolaa said:

"Oyor chants is heaven bro!!! Don’t go close to that one ooo , you can say whatever but leave that chanting alone sir."

ladybmuzik said:

"😂😂why baba dey monitor the streams?"

kambeaut.y said:

"Jealousy is that you?"

chroniclesoflydia said:

"Which kain yeye talk be this?"

aisha_sannishittu said:

"Envy! Is that you?"

e4emmanuel said:

"Did they stop this one from opening a YouTube channel? Abi the one he has, you people nor dey view?😭😭😭😂😂."

datjoblessboi said:

"Thou shall not judge. Man looks at appearance, God looks at the heart. 1 Samuel 16:7. It states: "But the Lord said to Samuel, 'Do not look on his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him. For the Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.'" (pls someone tag that pastor on this comment)."

thekatchyglam said:

"Please keep streaming No turning back on YouTube 😌😘. We won’t turn back now! No no 😌."

loudvoicecfr said:

"The painful part is that the members are shouting ride on. Na wa o. Dear pastor, this guy may even be closer to God than you sir."

chechesmithnation wrote:

"And you all are still seated and watching …. Chiaa . I have decided to follow him ooooo💃💃💃💃."

Nathaniel Bassey’s 2022 prophecy for Gaise Baba trends

In a previous report, Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey reacted to the success of his junior colleague Gaise Baba’s new song, No Turning Back.

He expressed joy as he recounted an old prophecy he gave the fast-rising act about his career and how God wanted to use him as a sign.

The Onise Iyanu hitmaker shared videos from the event that took place during one of his Hallelujah Challenge concerts, triggering reactions online.

