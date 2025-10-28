Omoni Oboli shared a video of socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's role in her hit movie Love In Every Word 2

The video captured the cameo appearance of Cubana Chiefpriest and rapper Zoro Swagbag in the trending movie

Chiefpriest and Zoro Swagbag's performances had movie lovers rating the socialite

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has appreciated socialite and upcoming singer Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, for his role in her trending movie Love In Every Word 2.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oboli achieved another milestone following the release of her highly anticipated sequel, Love In Every Word 2.

Omoni Oboli appreciates Cubana Chiefpriest over role in her movie, Love In Every Word 2.

Source: Instagram

Barely hours after it was released, the new movie amassed over 1 million views in just six hours.

Omoni Oboli reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest's performance

Aside from Bamike "BamBam" Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Odogwu Uzor Arukwe, who were the lead cast in the movie, Cubana Chiefpriest also made a cameo appearance alongside indigenous rapper Zoro Swagbag.

A video shared by Oboli captured Chiefpriest and Zoro Swagbag thrilling viewers with a live performance.

Fans commend Cubana Chiefpriest's role in Omoni Oboli's movie.

Source: Instagram

Appreciating Cubana Chiefpriest, Omoni Oboli added in her caption:

"Let me tell you something, besties, my brother CP is one of the most supportive people you could ever have in your corner. He loves deeply and gives with his whole heart, and that’s exactly why he keeps getting blessed! I pray for you today, my brother, that before you call, God will answer!

Your performance in LOVE IN EVERY WORD 2: THE WEDDING was like icing on the cake, and the besties can’t stop talking about it! God bless you always, bro. We love you."

The video from Cubana Chiefpriest's live performance in Omoni Oboli's movie is below:

Movie lovers rate Cubana Chiefpriest's performance

Many have applauded the socialite's performance in the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

pee_approved said:

"This performance was too sweet, the vibes were 100/100."

dr.kemi.osigbesan commented:

"I had no idea he was a singer. The song is very catchy."

_trendystitches_ said:

"This performance was a hit , like this movie looked so real young and getting it will be our portion."

ugboborgloria said:

Was enjoying the songs Twas na looking as if I was present in the party this movie is for real worth everything."

9jawholesalefurniturestore said:

"Sometimes all you need is some chaos to push you into the next level!!! What felt like a shade has taken this man places he never knew he would be. Love it!!!! "

desiree_o said:

"For the artists cameo and performances ALONE this movie needs bearest MINIMUM 60M views so we can have part 3."

nnemie reacted:

"Please don’t let it end here,abeg. The destination wedding, their kids, Biko, I want all and I trust you to carve out a beautiful storyline out of those. You’re good like that, Bikonu"

Omoni Oboli's movie accused of copyright violation

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Omoni Oboli’s movie, Love In Every Word, was caught up in a controversy.

The Nollywood movie that caused excitement was accused of copyright infringement.

Following that, YouTube reportedly took action against the cinematic production, triggering fans.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

