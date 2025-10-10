A conversation between Portable Zazu and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has gone viral on social media

In the new drama, Portable Zazu lashed out at Ashabi Simple for referring to him as a one-minute man and spilled other secrets

The exchange between Portable Zazu and Ashabi Simple has since gained attention, with netizens sharing a variety of views

Street Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, have continued to wash their dirty linen online following their recent fallout.

Portable, who shared clips of him speaking with Ashabi Simple, accused her of calling him a “one-minute man.”

In the series of fiery rants, the Zeh Nation label boss hurled curses at the actress, insisting that she couldn't force him into a marriage.

Portable bragged about his decision to marry Bewaji as his wife, as she alleged that Ashabi Simple was the one who informed her about his other lovers.

"Whenever they call Bewaji my wife, I am always happy, and she is always happy too. You are the mistake I made in my life among all the women who had kids for me," he said.

The Zazu singer also claimed that the Yoruba actress was the one who made his ex-lover, Queen Dami, leave him.

"You were the one that chased Queen Dami away. When she came to apologize, you and your friends spoiled it. You are a useless human being. Why do you want to chase all women away from me? It was God that didn’t let Bewaji leave my house. You went to tell Bewaji that I had girlfriends. It shall not be well with you. What have you ever bought for your parents? You poor girl! I can’t love you. You are wasting your time. You ingrate. Who knows you? You want to pay me back with evil after I raised you up. Leave my life!" Portable was heard saying in the video.

Legit.ng previously reported that Ashabi Simple responded to rumours of forcing a relationship with the controversial artist.

She addressed the claims with a clear message, asking if it was possible to keep a man who doesn’t want to be kept.

The video of Portable and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, in a heated exchange is below:

Reactions trail Portable's comment about Ashabi Simple

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Portable's conversation with his baby mama. Read them below:

house_of_zhee_rtw said:

"Never been so happy that m single if this is how relationships look like than I want to be single forever."

hairbyprincess_pfc commented:

"Make Una leave her it's her Agbelebu Olorun lo ko won po."

emerald_trading_ltd commented:

"And this lady speaks well oooo. How did you miss it na? Portable?"

folargold_signature said:

"Where’s Ashabi parents? shey Oko leleyi bayi."

adeyosola___ said:

"Omo, may we not be with an unfortunate fellow."

ayinkeade001 commented:

"I don’t really understand this ashabi,your so call husband disrespecting you in public Otida oo."

