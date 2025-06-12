Ashabi Simple has responded to criticism regarding her relationship and marriage to singer Portable

In a TikTok live video, she explained why she cannot leave her husband and clarified that she is not motivated by money

Her explanation sparked a range of reactions from fans, with many sharing their opinions on the matter

Omobolarinde Akinyanju, better known as Ashabi Simple, wife of singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has addressed critics of her love and marriage to the singer.

During a live session on TikTok, she answered questions that were on the minds of her critics regarding her relationship with the music star.

Ashabi Simple opens up about her parent while speaking about Portable. Photo credit@ashabi_mosimple/@portablebabeby

Source: Instagram

According to her, she can never leave Portable, no matter what people tell her. She added that she loves being in love and often has to control herself.

The mother of two, who graduated from university a few years ago, also pointed out that there are women older than she is who are not married. She further noted that some of those women later got married but are now divorced.

Ashabi Simple on her parents

During the session, she addressed claims that she was not loved at home. Reacting to these comments, she clarified that her parents and siblings love her dearly, and that she is not from a polygamous family.

She asserted that given how much she loves to be loved, she never imagined she would end up in a polygamous home.

Portable's fans react to Ashabi Simple's video about their marriage. Photo credit@portablebaeby"

Source: Instagram

Ashabi Simple on her wealth

The mother of two also responded to claims that she married the Zeh Nation boss for his money. According to her, she made her millions before meeting Portable and had already embraced fame before getting involved with the music star.

It’s worth noting that Ashabi Simple and Portable have engaged in several back-and-forth exchanges on social media, often dragging each other publicly. However, they typically resolve their differences after these spats.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Ashabi Simple's video

Netizens reacted to what the actress said in her video. Here are comments below:

@peju_0 shared:

"Love love or you love somebody else husband."

@melanin_ruth_ said:

"No leave am ohh, who you wan leave am for before?"

@ririgee_official wrote:

"You can’t leave him but he can leave you for his wife."

@doccydsongbird stated:

"The original president of shine shine ladies club… elesin Omo oshi."

@seyi_fhunmi said:

"God abeg ooo. Bewaji dey one corner dey laugh."

@_doyin_xoxo reacted:

"Hold your baby tight momma nobody want am before. We will look at this foolish person, we will not see a child."

@stylehouse22 commented:

"Shine Shine ladies club!.Ashabi enter house Abeg nobody asked you."

Ashabi Simple drools over Portable

Ashabi Simple, the actress wife of controversial singer Portable, had made it known that she was missing her better half.

She posted a clip of the two of them in his car, listening, dancing and vibing to her husband's hit song.

Ashabi Simple made an excellent prayer for the singer and said she would go to sleep so she can dream about him.

