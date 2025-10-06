Regina Daniels has defended Big Brother season 7 winner Phyna following a video of them sharing a fun moment

Legit.ng earlier reported that the rising actress was criticised online after a video of her clubbing with friends surfaced while she mourned her late sister

In a video circulating online, Phyna was seen dancing and singing with Regina as they both danced to the former’s newly released single Bend Down

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has publicly defended reality TV star Phyna, who has been facing heavy criticism online for going clubbing shortly after the death of her sister, Ruth Otabor.

The controversy began after videos surfaced on social media showing Phyna at a nightclub in Abuja over the weekend, barely days after burying her younger sister.

Recall that the reality TV star lost her sister in a fatal accident involving one of billionaire Aliko Dangote’s trucks in Edo state. In the club clips, Phyna appeared to be in high spirits, dancing and socialising with those around her.

This came shortly after she opened up about how Dangote’s team allegedly compensated her family with ₦20 million.

While some social media users have criticised her for going out so soon after the loss, others have defended her, arguing that everyone mourns differently and she may be coping in her own way.

However, Regina Daniels took to Instagram on Monday morning, October 6, 2025, to offer support to Phyna.

She shared a video of herself and the rising actress in the midst of other crew members as they danced to the her new single Bend Down. The lively scene saw every single one of them happy and goofing off to the bubbly beats of the single.

See the video below:

Reactions as Regina Daniels defends Phyna

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

unshakeablequeen1 said:

"Chai where my @regina.daniels see this kind energy this few days ,my cheeks don pain me for too much smiling... please continue I love it 😊❤️make this happiness reach me to make me self dance benbenbenben."

oriri_favour said:

"The fact that ure always there for people mama @regina.daniels is one thing I luv and would always luv about u carry everybody’s weight and share in their pains support also in the best ways u can just to lift their spirit may God continue to bless u mama I pray this ur happiness shines in my life this new week may I see helpers 🙏🙏 mama the only thing I need is a phone an iPhone 14promax if u have any to gift out mama please notice me really need one cause of the nails I do so I can be able to snap quality pics for my clients."

beauty_goddes21 said:

"Gina can never do wrong in my eyes😢Omo the way she stands for girls eeeh needs to be studied oooo."

ucha9927 said:

"All of una for this Instagram no normal oh, na last week i Even join self."

passyeze said:

"ENERGY 100% 🔥 WOLF GANG VIBING TO @unusualphyna LIKE SAY NA NATIONAL ANTHEM! 🎶🐺."

perryclinton5 said:

"there's joy and happiness here,@regina.daniels please bless my new week with 60k make I take join feed my kids."

shes_deboss said:

"Awnnn she don morn finish🤨🥰🥰🥰."

raphaellisa5 said:

"Life no suppose too serious 🙌Gina with the whole vibe ,the girls girl ❤️❤️."

inisterharmony said:

"Something I observed about Gina, she’s always coming out for ladies that are passing through tough time just to put a smile on their face. Thank you @regina.daniels."

iamidaraobongudoh said:

"More grace my honorable @regina.daniels …."

